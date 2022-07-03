Gonzaga faces the Dons in the WCC semi-finals. I don't finding it surprising at all to find USF here based on the steady improvement they have shown of the last few years. USF is coming off a solid performance against BYU punctuated by a couple of good second half runs. They will have some momentum coming into this game. Zags need to be up and motivated starting from the tip because the Dons certainly will be.

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN
Live Stream:https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

Live stats link will be posted when we get a good one. ESPN may be the best we get.