Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs USF Conference Tournament

  1. Today, 08:27 AM #1
    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. Tonight at 6 pm it's against San Francisco on ESPN. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. We've been waiting for over a week now to play; so I am sure we're all really, really excited to see our boys play. We'll be playing in Las Vegas again and over the years our Zags have done really well playing there. Hoping to keep it up.

    The Conference Tournament is always a great time of the year for the Zags. It's a time we get tuned up for the NCAA Tournament starting in a little over a week from now. It's also a time for us to play the best teams in our conference just before heading to March Madness. They are ALWAYS really good games. I think that this Conference Tournament has been the best Conference Tournament ever. Our conference has been really good this years, and it's been a good tournament to watch so far.

    Ok So let's get ready for a great night. Have a good day getting ready to be ready.

    Go Zags!!!
  2. Today, 08:52 AM #2
    Had to check my calendar, it's been 9 days since we have played. Actually saw that band back in 2000 (Mesa Amphitheater) when they opened for 3rd Eye Blind.

    Wanted to cry when I saw what ticket prices were. Thought about attending, but can't justify that kind of expense. $120 buys a lot of nachos, pizza, and other required beverages for a Zags game. Wish our 2nd game was on Wed, but I know Orleans needs to clear us out so the WAC tourney can start. Hope I'm not too hungover for the title game.
    GET READY FOR NO BASEBALL -- CBA IS STILL NOT SIGNED
