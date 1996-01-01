-
Zags vs. Dons Head to Head
Time to resurrect this post, since we're no longer dealing with cupcakes (and coming off a conference loss as well). After a triple bye, the Zags (24-3, 13-1) face the USF Dons (24-8, 11-6) in a WCC semifinal game. In their prior match-ups, the Zags won at home on 1/20, 78-62 and away on 2/24, 89-73.
While the Zags have maintained a #1 spot on Kenpom (currently #2 offense, #6 defense), the Dons are no slouch, having impressive (overall #21) KenPom ratings of #46 offense and #18 defense. How they're unranked is a mystery to me.
USF's tempo is #83 so very much in the top third of teams (Zags are #3).
Basic Stats:
The Zags lead in 3 of 4 of the factors for winning basketball (bottom four on the left column). USF leads in offensive rebounds, which could lead to more shot opportunities (the Zags have never been leaders in this stat, primarily relying on defensive rebounds, as we all know, and when you are so offensively efficient who needs offensive rebounds? A made shot is an OR you'll never accomplish).
Efficiency Stats:
Despite the fact that the Dons shoot the 3 less well than the Zags, they rely on it far more than the Bulldogs. If the Dons have a good game from beyond the line, it could make for a tough night for our boys. Otherwise, I think we'll walk away from this. SMC showed how to beat Gonzaga, but I don't think USF has quite the personnel to accomplish this.
Should be a good game, and I expect closer than the prior two matches.
Barttorvik says it's an 82-74 win for the good guys. Not exactly a comfortable margin. Discuss.
P.S. While my time is limited these days, I hope to do this for the rest of the season. I'll do my best.
