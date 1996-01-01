Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Five star PG Skyy Clark de-commits from UK

    Default Five star PG Skyy Clark de-commits from UK

    Hmmm ....

    Is there a chance of lightening striking twice?

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...tment-back-up/

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    Hmmm ....

    Is there a chance of lightening striking twice?

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...tment-back-up/
    Is this wishful thinking or are there murmurs out in the ether? I know the Zags recruited him at one point, but his situation seems a lot different from Hickman's. Hickman was from the Zags neck of the woods, while Clark is from Tennessee.
