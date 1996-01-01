Thread: Five star PG Skyy Clark de-commits from UK

To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ-Some cherry picked statsMost NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9-----Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2,Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0