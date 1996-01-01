Thread: Best part of BYU leaving the conference.

+1
Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid
The best part of BYU leaving with their tails tucked between their legs has to be that we can bring back games on Sundays right? And the WCC tournament final no longer needs to be on a Tuesday?
Please tell me this is the first thing to change once the Cougars leave.
I used to go to the WCC tourney every year in Vegas prior to BYU joining, flying in from NYC Friday night and then taking the red-eye back Monday night after the final. Missed only one day of work. Haven't been since.
