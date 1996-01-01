Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Best part of BYU leaving the conference.

  1. Today, 10:36 AM #1
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,897

    Default Best part of BYU leaving the conference.

    The best part of BYU leaving with their tails tucked between their legs has to be that we can bring back games on Sundays right? And the WCC tournament final no longer needs to be on a Tuesday?

    Please tell me this is the first thing to change once the Cougars leave.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:43 AM #2
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,362

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    The best part of BYU leaving with their tails tucked between their legs has to be that we can bring back games on Sundays right? And the WCC tournament final no longer needs to be on a Tuesday?

    Please tell me this is the first thing to change once the Cougars leave.
    I dont mind the setup right now. It separates us from other mid major conference finals.


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:09 AM #3
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,888

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    The best part of BYU leaving with their tails tucked between their legs has to be that we can bring back games on Sundays right? And the WCC tournament final no longer needs to be on a Tuesday?

    Please tell me this is the first thing to change once the Cougars leave.
    +1

    I used to go to the WCC tourney every year in Vegas prior to BYU joining, flying in from NYC Friday night and then taking the red-eye back Monday night after the final. Missed only one day of work. Haven't been since.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:06 PM #4
    Zag365
    Zag365 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,106

    Default

    I think BYU will still be in the WCC next year, right?

    In any event, I was glad they were part of the WCC. Quality teams across the board in many sports and they brought great competition compared to other teams in the West Coast that might want to join the WCC. Being more of a nationally known brand and having their own TV network created more attention/bigger audience (and more credibility) for the Conference.

    They had some injuries to bigs this year or they would have been more of a threat in MBB (and possibly ranked in T25). When they move to the Big 12, I hope they do well if for no other reason than to show that WCC is not just GU plus a bunch of patsies.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules