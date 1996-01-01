-
Other Games: FRI - 03. 04. 22
Full TV & Streaming Schedule: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YiIVNZPMK8g
See the link above for Conference Tournament game times / viewing options. Mid-major leagues in action today include: Big South, MVC; SoCon; and the OVC.
Highlights:
Murray State vs. SE Missouri - 5:00 - ESPNU - OVC Semi-Final # 1
Belmont vs. Morehead State - 7:30 - ESPNU - OVC Semi-Final # 2
BYU vs. LMU - 6:00 - byuTV / WCCN - WCC Round 2
POR vs. USD - 8:30 - byuTV / WCCN - WCC Round 2
WCC Viewing Note:
On Saturday, the WCC Men's games move to ESPN2 and have later tip offs:
USF vs. BYU / LMU winner - 7:30pm
Santa Clara vs. UP / USD - Approximately 10pm
Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules