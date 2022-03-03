MBB NIL Deals
Seems a thread dedicated to Gonzaga MBB players and the NIL deals they secure is in order to keep track of them all in one place. Please refrain from arguing for or against this new world of college athletics. Just show us the money here!
Chet Holmgren signs NIL deal w YahooSports for Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em bracket game
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristid...-to-nil-first/
Former Gonzaga players launch “Friends of Spike” to help Gonzaga athletes secure NIL deals:
https://currently.att.yahoo.com/att/...030300919.html
