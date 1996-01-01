Thread: Rasir is under appreciated

My apologies if i am missing it, but felt the need to share this story on Rasir
https://www.kxly.com/gonzaga-basketb...-homelessness/
Rasirs community and homeless outreach has been profiled in games, but I want to shout out again his contributions on the court and in the community. As a transfer to come in and want to make a difference while also being a key contributor is probably better than we could have reasonably be expected. I remember some (totally reasonably) questioned his moves prior to GU. I think this is another reason to have faith in the staffs ability to vet recruits.