Thread: Rasir is under appreciated

  Today, 05:28 PM #1
    OCzag
    Rasir is under appreciated

    My apologies if i am missing it, but felt the need to share this story on Rasir

    https://www.kxly.com/gonzaga-basketb...-homelessness/

    Rasirs community and homeless outreach has been profiled in games, but I want to shout out again his contributions on the court and in the community. As a transfer to come in and want to make a difference while also being a key contributor is probably better than we could have reasonably be expected. I remember some (totally reasonably) questioned his moves prior to GU. I think this is another reason to have faith in the staffs ability to vet recruits.
  Today, 05:59 PM #2
    hooter73
    

    Totally agree. On the court, we couldnt have asked for anyone better to take over for Joel, and off the court, I had a chance to hang with him and Dickau when they put on a youth clinic a few weeks ago. That there are young men willing to donate their time to help coach up young kids just learning the game rejuvenates my faith in the community and from what I hear, he is as humble as can be about his contributions.
  Today, 06:16 PM #3
    daskim
    

    He was on the Mark Few show recently being interviewed by Heister. Incredible unassuming, articulate, and polite kid. Sought out the community outreach on his own and quietly. Spends every moment he can when not in class or at the gym.
