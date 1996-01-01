Baseball Set for Three-Game Road Swing at No. 4 Oklahoma State

OSU sits at No. 4 in D1Baseball.com's national rankings and No. 3 in Baseball America's poll, its highest ranking in program history.- The Zags were dominant on defense in a three-game sweep of the Titans, with strong starts from Gabriel Hughes (6 IP, 9 K, 1 ER), William Kempner (5.1IP, 4 K, 0 ER), and Trystan Vrieling (8 IP, 11 K, 1ER) paired with eight double plays over the weekend. GU now has the most double plays in the country, with 12.-Tyler Rando's return to the lineup sparked the Zags on offense, with the senior catcher/DH finishing with eight hits, four RBI and two runs on the weekend, including a game-winning RBI in extra innings in the finale. He's now tied for the second-most hits on the team in less than half as many games.-The Zags' 12-3 win over the Titans on Friday saw GU's lineup connect on double-digit hits for the fifth straight game, with Rando (three-for-five, three RBI, one run) and Cade McGee (three-for-five, two runs, one RBI) pacing an 15-hit night that saw the entire lineup pick up at least one base knock and eight batters get an RBI. Only two Bulldog batters struck out all night, with GU scoring a run in seven of nine frames.-Gu turned a program-record six double plays in its 2-0 shutout win on Saturday to clinch the series, scoring a pair of runs off wildpitches in the seventh and eight frames.-The series finale in Fullerton went into the tenth after the Titans equalized late in the ninth, with a tenth-inning RBI from Tyler Rando bringing in the winning run to lift the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win and series sweep of the Titans after RHP Michael Spellacy held the lineup hitless in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.-Grayson Sterling leads the lineup in average (.357), hits (10), doubles (5) and OBP (.455). Junior C/OF Ezra Samperi has driven in a team-high seven runs on five hits, including the team's walkoff winner against New Mexico in the season opener. Eight Zag batters have had an outing with multiple RBI, with five having driven in at least three runs in a game this season -- Samperi, Rando, Sterling, Shea Kramer and Jack Machtolf.- RHP Michael Spellacy (1-0, 1 SV) leads the pitching staff with a 0.00 ERA in 6.1 IP, while RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-0) has a team-high 19 strikeouts in 12 IP. GU's staff has held opposing batters to a .240 average so far this season with a 4.31 ERA.-Of GU's 12 double plays, 11 were stitched by either Shea Kramer or Connor Coballes -- Kramer leads the team in putouts (54) while Coballes has a team-high 21 assists. GU has a fielding percentage of .976 on the season.-Six GU batters are riding multi-game on base streaks going into this weekend, with Grayson Sterling and Enzo Apodaca both having gotten on base in each of the last seven games for the longest streak on the team.-A pair of true freshmen are among the Zags' top five bats by average -- Cade McGee (.304) and Logan Johnstone (.263).-Coballes' five walks lead the team, and he's second behind Mason Marenco's team-high seven runs scored with six.-1st in Double Plays per Game (1.5) and Total Double Plays (12)-T-11th in Doubles (21)-T-33rd in HBP (14)-T-27th in Sac Flies (5)-The Cowboys are coming off a 36-19-1 season in 2021 in which they earned an eighth consecutive NCAA Regional berth. OSU finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings at 12-12.-OSU returns 13 letterwinners from a year ago, including four position starters and nine pitchers. Highlighting the list are Preseason All-Americans Justin Campbell, Victor Mederos and Nolan McLean, as well as Jake Thompson, a Preseason All-Big 12 pick along with Campbell and McLean.-The 2022 season is OSU's 10th under head coach Josh Holliday, who is 322-178-2 at his alma mater...