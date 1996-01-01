Thread: TOTAL shot in the dark....but do any of you Spokanians know this guy?

TOTAL shot in the dark....but do any of you Spokanians know this guy?
Long story short- My son, Kaleb (age 13), started his own poo-scooper service a couple years ago. It started as a fun little thing he did for some yards in our neighborhood. Well...we're about to start our third season, and it has exploded. I know work with/for him, and we can barely keep up with the growth. It's exciting, and a bit stressful, if I'm being honest. haha
I'm looking for someone who is established in this industry, who we can get some advice from, and who may be willing to answer some questions. I can't really ask a competitor here in St. Louis...that doesn't make much sense. So, I figured maybe I'd get lucky and the local Spokane pooper scooper might be a zags fan?!?! Maybe THEY'D talk to me!
Allow myself to introduce....myself...