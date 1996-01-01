Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: TOTAL shot in the dark....but do any of you Spokanians know this guy?

  Today, 09:11 AM #1
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    TOTAL shot in the dark....but do any of you Spokanians know this guy?




    Long story short- My son, Kaleb (age 13), started his own poo-scooper service a couple years ago. It started as a fun little thing he did for some yards in our neighborhood. Well...we're about to start our third season, and it has exploded. I know work with/for him, and we can barely keep up with the growth. It's exciting, and a bit stressful, if I'm being honest. haha


    I'm looking for someone who is established in this industry, who we can get some advice from, and who may be willing to answer some questions. I can't really ask a competitor here in St. Louis...that doesn't make much sense. So, I figured maybe I'd get lucky and the local Spokane pooper scooper might be a zags fan?!?! Maybe THEY'D talk to me!
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
  Today, 09:59 AM #2
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    WooHoo: Here's a starting point that includes additional links on that type of business (scroll down)

    https://www.thebalancesmb.com/the-pr...siness-2951471

    Happy hunting !
  Today, 10:03 AM #3
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    WooHoo: Here's a starting point that includes additional links on that type of business (scroll down)

    https://www.thebalancesmb.com/the-pr...siness-2951471

    Happy hunting !
    Thanks Reno. This is spot on.



    You want to know what is just CRAZY to think about...? I've been working in the insurance industry for about 15 years now...and I am legitimately crunching numbers to see if it might make sense to take this pooper scooper job FULL TIME. It's just insane how quickly it has grown, and we have done VERY little advertising/marketing. Crazy.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
