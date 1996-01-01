Thread: WCC Women's Basketball Awards

-
WCC Women's Basketball Awards
Without further ado, here are the individual awards and All-Conference team selections for the 2021-2022 season.
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Major Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, BYU
Coach of the Year: Jeff Judkins, BYU
Newcomer of the Year: Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary's
Sixth Woman of the Year: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Defensive Player of the Year: Jordyn Edwards, San Diego
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball First Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Ali Bamberger So. F Saint Mary's
Alex Fowler So. F Portland
Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU
Lauren Gustin So. F BYU
Paisley Harding Sr. G BYU
Sydney Hunter Gr. G San Diego
Melody Kempton Sr. F Gonzaga
Ioanna Krimili So. G San Francisco
Kayleigh Truong Jr. G Gonzaga
Lindsey VanAllen Sr. G Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Second Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland
Kennedy Dickie Jr. F San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim So. F Gonzaga
Ariel Johnson Sr. G LMU
Taycee Wedin Sr. G Saint Mary's
Merle Wiehl Sr. F Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Freshman Team
Name Pos. School
Elizabeth Elliott C Pacific
Anaya James G Pacific
Claudia Langarita F San Francisco
Makena Mastora G Saint Mary's
Ally Stedman G Pepperdine
2021-22 WCC Women's Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Lucy Cochrane, Portland; Jordyn Edwards, San Diego; Tegan Graham, BYU; Madeline Holland, Saint Mary's; Anaya James, Pacific
Did the coaches get it right or did they miss somebody who you feel deserved to be on the list?
Individually, I can't really argue with anybody on the list with the exception of Jordyn Edwards from San Diego. Not that she not have earned the award, just that I did not see enough of her to comment one way or another. I could say that K-Ln Truong could have been named 6th Women of the Year instead of Yvonne, but Yvonne was a good choice.
Team wise, given Coach Fortier's choice to simply not play her freshman any meaningful minutes, no surprise that no GU player made the All-Freshman team. First Team wise, I nobody on the first team really surprises me and I do not have too much problem with the list. Now I do have a couple of complaints with the 2nd team and Honorable Mention teams.
How can you put K-Le Truong on the First Team and her sister, who actually plays more minutes and has almost identical stats not make either the Second Team or the Honorable Mention team. The only possible excuse, I can come up with is the coaches simply did not realize there were twins playing the position. Other than just plain politics, there is no justifiable reason that K-Ln got left off the 2nd team or Honorable Mention team. This is inexcusable by the WCC coaches. O'k rant over.
You can also make a reasonable argument for Cierra to be on the either the 2nd team or Honorable Mention team. She scores within 2 points of K-Le, outrebounds K-Le has considerably fewer turnovers than either Truong and is the best 3-point shooter in the league. I think you could have found a spot for her certainly on the Honorable Mention team if nothing else.
ZagDad
-
Congratulations to Melody, KayLeigh and Yvonne.
An honor that has been a long time coming and is very well earned.
ZagDad
