WCC Tournament - Location of Zag Team Bench?
Kind of an odd question, but I'm putting together a last minute trip to Vegas for the WCC Tournament and am looking at tickets in the secondary market. Ideally, I would like to sit in the section behind Gonzaga's bench.
Was wondering if any regular tourney attendees recall where Gonzaga typically sits as the number 1 seed (i.e. on the bench located nearest the curve by Section 105 or the other team bench near Section 103)? I presume as the number 1 seed, they are considered the home team, but not sure what this means in terms of their team bench location.
Thanks.
