Thread: WCC Awards 2022

  Today, 10:44 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Default WCC Awards 2022

    2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Major Individual Honors
    Player of the Year: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    Coach of the Year: Randy Bennett, Saint Marys
    Newcomer of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    Sixth Man of the Year: Tommy Kuhse, Saint Marys
    Defensive Player of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga


    2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball First Team
    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU
    Jamaree Bouyea Gr. G San Francisco
    Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga
    Tommy Kuhse Gr. G Saint Marys
    Yauhen Massalski Gr. F San Francisco
    Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga
    Matthias Tass Sr. F/C Saint Marys
    Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga
    Josip Vrankic Sr. F Santa Clara
    Jalen Williams Jr. G Santa Clara

    2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Second Team
    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Alex Ducas Jr. G/F Saint Marys
    Logan Johnson Sr. G Saint Marys
    Keshawn Justice Sr. F Santa Clara
    Tyler Robertson So. G/F Portland
    Eli Scott Gr. G/F LMU
    Khalil Shabazz Sr. G San Francisco

    2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Freshman Team
    Name Pos. School
    Nolan Hickman G Gonzaga
    Chet Holmgren F Gonzaga
    Maxwell Lewis F Pepperdine
    Houston Mallette G Pepperdine
    Wayne McKinney III G San Diego
    Mike Mitchell Jr. G Pepperdine
    Fousseyni Traore F BYU

    2021-22 WCC Mens Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
    Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific; Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga; Marcellus Earlington, San Diego; Julian Strawther, Gonzaga; Moses Wood, Portland

    https://wccsports.com/news/2022/3/2/...-the-year.aspx
  Today, 10:53 AM #2
    zag944
    Default

    Goodness, assume that has to be the most absent BYU has been yet in one of these things.

    SCU and USF have same representation as us between top two teams, SMC has more. Not saying its wrong, just interesting.
  Today, 11:05 AM #3
    77Zag
    Default

    Smelling a bit of motivation for some of our lads ---

    Time to tune it up at the WCC

    Go Zags- Beat the Field in Vegas!!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
  Today, 11:07 AM #4
    77Zag
    Default

    And, big congrats to Drew Timme!!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
  Today, 11:22 AM #5
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 77Zag
    Smelling a bit of motivation for some of our lads ---

    Time to tune it up at the WCC

    Go Zags- Beat the Field in Vegas!!
