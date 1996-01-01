Thread: WCC Awards 2022

2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Major Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Randy Bennett, Saint Marys
Newcomer of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Sixth Man of the Year: Tommy Kuhse, Saint Marys
Defensive Player of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball First Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU
Jamaree Bouyea Gr. G San Francisco
Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga
Tommy Kuhse Gr. G Saint Marys
Yauhen Massalski Gr. F San Francisco
Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga
Matthias Tass Sr. F/C Saint Marys
Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic Sr. F Santa Clara
Jalen Williams Jr. G Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Second Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Alex Ducas Jr. G/F Saint Marys
Logan Johnson Sr. G Saint Marys
Keshawn Justice Sr. F Santa Clara
Tyler Robertson So. G/F Portland
Eli Scott Gr. G/F LMU
Khalil Shabazz Sr. G San Francisco
2021-22 All-WCC Mens Basketball Freshman Team
Name Pos. School
Nolan Hickman G Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren F Gonzaga
Maxwell Lewis F Pepperdine
Houston Mallette G Pepperdine
Wayne McKinney III G San Diego
Mike Mitchell Jr. G Pepperdine
Fousseyni Traore F BYU
2021-22 WCC Mens Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific; Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga; Marcellus Earlington, San Diego; Julian Strawther, Gonzaga; Moses Wood, Portland
