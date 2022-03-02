-
Other Games: WED - 03. 02. 22
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220302
Highlights:
Xavier @ St. John's - 3:30 - FS1
4:00
TAMU @ 25 Alabama - SECN
GTown @ Seton Hall - CBSSN
WKU @ Marshall - ESPNU
Notre Dame @ FSU - ESPN2
Rutgers @ Indiana - BTN
18 UConn @ Creighton - 5:30 - FS1
6:00
5 Auburn @ Miss'pi State - SECN
LSU @ 14 Arkansas - ESPN2
Marquette @ DePaul - CBSSN
Miami @ BC - ACCN
Minn @ MD - BTN
Have a fine day. Be careful out there.
