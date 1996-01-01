-
"Friends of Spike" - New NIL Collective for GU Athletes
Announced today, a collective called "Friends of Spike" headed up by Matt Santangelo and Shaniqua Nilles to help GU student athletes secure NIL deals.
Story here: https://www.kxly.com/new-collective-...th-nil-rights/
Friends of Spike is Gonzagas NIL program made directly for the universitys athletes. Players at GU can now get compensated for advertising campaigns, youth sports coaching sessions, brand representation, merchandising programs, speaking appearances and more."
Web site here: https://friendsofspike.com/ You can make a direct payment to FOS to support GU athletes.
"How much would you like to contribute today?..Looking to contribute more? Contact spike@friendsofspike.com about opportunities making an even greater impact with the student-athletes at Gonzaga!"
This feels really unnatural to me but I guess I am glad to see GU getting in the game. We have to compete in this arena now for recruits of we want to attract top tier student (?) athletes. Sign of the times.
ZZ
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules