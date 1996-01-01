Thread: The Third, and most important, season begins now

The Third, and most important, season begins now
It doesn't matter whether you call this the Second Season or Third, the Zags now begin a whole new season starting next Monday. It's called the Post Season Tournaments. It's been a another great season for our Zags. They finished the Out of Conference part of the year, and then the Conference part of the season ranked number one in Men's College Basketball. You can't get much better than that. Congratulations to all team members (coaches, players, managers and Admin). You all have had an awesome year. Keep it going
No matter how great the team has been so far,. and IMO they have been GREAT, EVERYTHING starts all over on Monday. The Zags will head to Las Vegas on Monday and should do great. They have played great in Las Vegas every year, and this year will be no different. It will be a GREAT tournament this year because the conference is probably better than it's ever been before. The WCC has four teams in the top 50, Saint Mary's #17, San Francisco #24, and BYU #49 and of course Gonzaga ranked #1. Santa Clara is ranked #72 and I believe they are much better than that as they finished the season third in the WCC. In my opinion the WCC has 5 teams in the top 50. The Conference Tournament will really prepare the Zags for the NCAA Tournament this year. They will have two really tough games for sure, and the games will be physical.
Our loss to St Mary's does not bother me at all, and in fact I believe it was a good loss for the team. It has forced them to wake up and start all over. The Zags won something like 17 straight games, and believe me, it's very difficult to keep a winning streak going, and it IS stressful. A bad loss, like our loss to St Mary's, can really take that pressure off a team. And it is also not easy to be ranked #1 in the country week after week. It will guarantee that your team will ALWAYS get your opponents best game of the year. And that is what happened at St Mary's. St Mary's played by far their best game of the year. And it will now be so fun if we get to see them play next week. I love the rivalry, I love playing against Randy Bennett. Our loss to them just intensifies the rivalry.
I'm going to be pulling for BYU in the tournament to upset San Francisco. I have not seen anything written about the nature of Khalil Shabazz's broken nose, but I believe it will bother him some. I did look to the game where they played San Diego on Saturday and he scored 15 points on 6-12 shooting for the game and 3-7 from behind the 3 point line. So maybe the broken nose isn't going to bother him. San Fran split with BYU during the regular season so it should be a good game. The thing I like about our match up with either USF or BYU is that neither of their Bigs seem to be able to defend Timme and Holmgren. And that is good news for the Zags. Still I will be pulling for BYU.
Ok Let' get ready for a really good WCC Tournament.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!