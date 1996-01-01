Baseball's Scheduled Mar. 1 Road Contest Against Washington Postponed
SPOKANE, Wash. – The previously scheduled March 1 road baseball contest between Gonzaga and the University of Washington in Seattle has been postponed as a result of inclement road conditions Monday.
The two teams will seek to find a suitable date to reschedule, with the Huskies still slated to visit Spokane on May 2. This weekend's road series vs. Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. remains unaffected by the cancellation.
