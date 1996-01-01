We are disappointed...I along with our son, our 2 oldest grandsons and our DIL's dad already had our tickets purchased to attend this game. It was likely our only opportunity to see this years edition of Gonzaga baseball in person...Unfortunately, Seattle weather won out again...#GDTBAZ




Baseball's Scheduled Mar. 1 Road Contest Against Washington Postponed

SPOKANE, Wash. – The previously scheduled March 1 road baseball contest between Gonzaga and the University of Washington in Seattle has been postponed as a result of inclement road conditions Monday.

The two teams will seek to find a suitable date to reschedule, with the Huskies still slated to visit Spokane on May 2. This weekend's road series vs. Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. remains unaffected by the cancellation.

