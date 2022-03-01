-
Other Games - TUE - 03. 01 . 22
12 Top 25 teams in action today
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220301
Highlights:
3:30
9 Providence @ 11 Villanova - FS1
13 Tenn @ Georgia - SECN
4:00
Ole Miss @ 7 Kentucky - ESPN
Nebraska @ 23 Ohio State - BTN
West Virginia @ Oklahoma - ESPN2
4 Duke @ Pitt - 5:00 - ACCN
6 Kansas @ TCU - 5:00 - BI2/ESPN+
Michigan St @ Michigan - 5:30 - FS1
6:00
8 Purdue @ 10 Wisconsin - ESPN
Cinn @ 14 Houston - ESPNU
L'ville @ VA Tech - ESPN2
UNR @ Boise State - FS2
2 Arizona @ 16 USC - 8:00 - ESPN
Have a terrific Tuesday. Be careful out there.
