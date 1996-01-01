Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: How many teams go to NCAA tournament

  Today, 01:20 PM
    zag67
    How many teams go to NCAA tournament

    Suppose (not saying it will)

    BYU beats SMC
    San Fransisco wins the play in and loses to us (but not bad).

    GU goes and is a number 1 seed.
    SMC goes

    Now what about the rest?
  Today, 01:51 PM
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - i believe your scenario has byu on the wrong side of the bracket.
    - byu is the #5 seed and if they win their first game then they play #4 usf in a quarter final game.

    - but to the point of your question i think 3 wcc teams make the tournament. gu and st. mary are locks.
    - usf is probably a lock if they beat byu. if they lose to byu they sit on the bubble.
    - byu if they beat usf is not enough to get them into the tournament. they would be a bubble team if they beat usf and gu.
    - santa clara if they should beat smc in the semi's will still leave them just outside the bubble in my opinion.
    - of course any team winning the wcc tournament gets an automatic bid, but i strongly think only 3 teams get a bid and that is if usf beats byu....otherwise usf is going to be on pins and needles come selection sunday.
  Today, 01:59 PM
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Default

    I think USF would have to collapse to miss the tournament. That said, and as already mentioned, BYU wouldn't play SMC unless it went through the Zags. I think BYU would get in if it beat USF, and kept it tight against us.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 02:12 PM
    zagfan08
    Default

    My opinion:

    USF gets in with a win over BYU. Square on the bubble with a loss and would depend on how many automatic bids get stolen next week.

    BYU needs to beat us or they end up out.
  Today, 02:50 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    68
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 03:11 PM
    zagamatic
    Default

    Just for fun......since the Zags and the Gaels are locks as of now. It would get 4 teams in if San Francisco beats us and Santa Clara beats the Gaels and takes the auto bid. I almost....almost, want to see this happen as I believe that both San Francisco and Santa Clara could win a game or two as double digit seeds.
