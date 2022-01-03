-
Final WCC Weekly Honors - 2. 28. 22
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK LOGAN JOHNSON, SR., G SAINT MARYS
Logan Johnson propelled lead Saint Mary's to one of the biggest wins in program history on Saturday. The Gaels completed an undefeated home season for the first in program history with a 67-57 win over No. 1 Gonzaga. For the week, Johnson averaged 12 ppg, scoring 14 and 10 points in both wins. He shot 45 percent from the field and was 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds against Gonzaga, and had three assists in each game last week. His highlight reel dunk was one of the top plays in Saturdays win over the Bulldogs. This is Johnsons second WCC Player of the Week honor this season (Jan. 3), and its the sixth time this season that the Gaels have earned the award. SMC has also won this award in four of the last six weeks.
Also Nominated: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco; Fousseyni Traore, BYU; Joe Quintana, LMU; Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
#WCCSPORTS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK FOUSSEYNI TRAORE, FR., F BYU
Fousseyni Traore ended the regular season in historic fashion, averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over LMU and Pepperdine. He went 6-for-11 from the field in 22 minutes against LMU on Thursday. That was followed up by one of the best performances by a freshman in program history on Saturday when he recorded his seventh double-double of the season on 25 points and 19 rebounds. The 19 boards were the most by a freshman in a single game in program history, breaking Trent Plaisteds record set back in 2006. He also notched two blocks, bringing his season total to 36, the fourth most by a freshman in program history. He finished the regular season ranked third in the WCC in rebounds per game and fourth in blocks per game. This is the third time that Traore has garnered WCC Freshman of the Week honors, and his fourth WCC weekly honor after also being tabbed the WCC Player of the Week on Dec. 27.
Also Nominated: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine; Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Mens Basketball Player of the Week - Season Recap
November 15: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
November 22: Alex Barcello, BYU
November 29: Dan Fotu, Saint Marys
December 6: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 13: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 20: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 3: Logan Johnson, Saint Marys
January 11: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco
January 16: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
January 24: Alex Ducas, Saint Marys
January 31: Matthias Tass, Saint Marys
February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
February 14: Tyler Robertson, Portland
February 21: Tommy Kuhse, Saint Marys
February 28: Logan Johnson, Saint Marys
2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Mens Basketball Freshman of the Week - Season Recap
November 15: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
November 22: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
November 29: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
December 6: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
December 13: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
December 20: Mike Mitchell Jr., Pepperdine
December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 3: Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
January 11: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 16: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
January 24: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga and Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 31: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
February 14: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
February 21: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
February 28: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
Yearly honors will be announced on Tuesday, 3/1/22
