Thread: 2022 Hoophall Awards: Cousy, West, Erving, Malone, Abdul-Jabbar

  Today, 11:10 AM #1
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,920

    Default 2022 Hoophall Awards: Cousy, West, Erving, Malone, Abdul-Jabbar

    Announcement for Finalist lists about to start dropping for the player position awards give by the HOF. Should see Zags well represented.

    Past winners from GU:
    • 2021: Erving-Kispert
    • 2021: Malone-Timme
    • 2019: Erving-Hachimura
    • 2017: Abdul Jabbar-Karnowski


    Current Zags on mid-season watch lists announced in early February
    • Cousy (PG) Nembhard
    • Malone (PF) Holmgren
    • Abdul-Jabbar (C) Timme Interesting that Timme won the Malone (PF) award last year but is short-listed this year for Abdul-Jabbar (C)


    I expect all 3 to get named to the finalist list. Interesting that GU used to stand for "Guard U" but lately our most decorated players have been bigs.

    ZZ
  Today, 11:17 AM #2
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,920

    Default 2022 Cousy Finalists

    Nembhard makes Top 5

    https://gozags.com/news/2022/2/28/me...-finalist.aspx

    "The five finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award are James Akinjo (Baylor), Nembhard (Gonzaga), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Tyger Campbell (UCLA) and Collin Gillsepie (Villanova)."

    Any predictions for the winner? I'm betting Akinjo but rooting for Nembhard

    ZZ
