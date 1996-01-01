Thread: 2022 Hoophall Awards: Cousy, West, Erving, Malone, Abdul-Jabbar

-
2022 Hoophall Awards: Cousy, West, Erving, Malone, Abdul-Jabbar
Announcement for Finalist lists about to start dropping for the player position awards give by the HOF. Should see Zags well represented.
Past winners from GU:
- 2021: Erving-Kispert
- 2021: Malone-Timme
- 2019: Erving-Hachimura
- 2017: Abdul Jabbar-Karnowski
Current Zags on mid-season watch lists announced in early February
- Cousy (PG) Nembhard
- Malone (PF) Holmgren
- Abdul-Jabbar (C) Timme Interesting that Timme won the Malone (PF) award last year but is short-listed this year for Abdul-Jabbar (C)
I expect all 3 to get named to the finalist list. Interesting that GU used to stand for "Guard U" but lately our most decorated players have been bigs.
2022 Cousy Finalists
Nembhard makes Top 5
https://gozags.com/news/2022/2/28/me...-finalist.aspx
"The five finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award are James Akinjo (Baylor), Nembhard (Gonzaga), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Tyger Campbell (UCLA) and Collin Gillsepie (Villanova)."
Any predictions for the winner? I'm betting Akinjo but rooting for Nembhard
