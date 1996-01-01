-
Looking Ahead to the WCC Tournament
Hey Gonzaga Wbb fans, the WCC tournament starts at the end of this week, anybody going to Las Vegas this week?
The boss and I are taking this year off from our usual Las Vegas holiday, but thankfully, BYU-TV is scheduled once again to televise all of the WCC tournament games except the semi-finals and finals which will be on one of the ESPN networks. Hopefully, next year everything will be back to normal.
Since the WCC teams played a different number of games, the WCC partnered with Ken Pomeroy to develop a model that uses a proprietary algorithm that best reflects conference games completed and yields a conference adjusted winning percentage for each men's and women's basketball team. The conference adjusted winning percentage accounts for the strength of the opponent and the location (home/away) of the game played. The offensive and defensive efficiency metric is not utilized in the algorithm to determine a team's conference adjusted winning percentage. Using the "Adjusted Winning Percentage" the WCC tournament seedings are: BYU @#1, Zags @#2, USF@#3, Portland @#4, SMC @#5, San Diego @#6, Santa Clara @#7, Pepperdine @#8, LMU @#9 and Pacific @#10.
If the WCC seedings hold, Gonzaga will play USF in the semi-finals and if we win, then likely BYU in the finals. So let's start with our history with USF this year.
Game 1: Zags win 55-49.
Game 2: Zags win 83-82 on last second lay-up by Melody
Obviously, the big difference in the games was the Zag Defense or lack thereof in Game #2. In Game #2, USF shooting percentages were much better than Game #1, with 3-point shooting % of 30.4 to rising to 54.5%. USF took almost the exactly the same # of 3 point shots in both games, but made 5 more in Game #2. There is 15 points of the difference in USF's final score. USF's overall shooting percentage also significantly increased from 30.4% in Game #1 to 56.9% In Game #2. A quick check of points in the paint shows USF made 32 points in the paint in Game 2 versus only 18 points in the paint in Game #1. Much easier to make shots in the paint than make jump shots from further out. There really were not any other outlier statistics between the games. The Zags need to keep USF out of the paint and get hands in the face of USF's 3-point shooters. USF knows they can beat Gonzaga, so the Zags are going to have to muscle up and play good defense to beat USF for a 3rd time this year.
BYU won both games against Gonzaga 62-50 in game #1 coming back from a 15 point deficit at halftime and dominating in game #2 63-39. BYU is an entirely different story from USF. Where with USF if was defensive lapses which let USF almost get the better of the Zags, with BYU it was not so much about defense, but a total lack of offense from Gonzaga. If you look at the three games last year and two games this year against the Cougars, BYU has scored, 56, 61, 42, 62 & 63 points. The defense has played decent to very good against BYU. The Zag Offense on the other hand has been essentially terrible in most of the games. In the same last 5 games, Gonzaga has scored 63(W), 56(L), 43 (W), 50 (L) & 39 (L). In the last 6 halves of games with BYU, Gonzaga has scored 13, 30, 35, 15, 17 and 22 points. To get to our average scoring mark, only one of these halves meets the criteria, the rest put the team behind the eight-ball having to play catch-up.
If Coach Fortier (CLF) wants to go inside, BYU counters with 6'7" Sara Hamson and 6'2 Lauren Gustin and stuffs the middle. If GU wants to go somewhat smaller and play at the perimeter, BYU subs out Hamson and brings in 6'0" Tegan Graham, a 3-point specialist. Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Harding are, by most pundits, the two best players in the WCC. BYU is averaging over 79 ppg and only giving up 58 ppg. You absolutely do not want to put Harding, Gonzales, Graham or Albeiro on the foul line. If you are going to foul, Hamson and in particular Gustin are liabilities. BYU's overall shooting percentage is excellent at 47.7%, their 3-point shooting percentage is only 33.7% with only Tegan Graham (40.0%) and substitute Nani Falatea (52.5%) being really good 3 point shooters. Harding (33.3%), Gonzales (24.1%), Albiero (33.3%) and Smiler (31.0%) are only average 3-point shooters. Conversely, Gonzaga's 3-point shooters include Cierra (44.7%), K-Le (37.0%), K-Ln (35.6%), Abby (26.7%), Eliza (33.3%) and Mckayla (24.0%). The stats between GU and BYU are not really that much different other than points per game and overall shooting percentage:
PPG-For: BYU=79.2, Gonzaga=69.3
PPG-Against: BYU=58.0, Gonzaga=55.7
Overall %: BYU=44.7%, Gonzaga=43.4%
3-Pt %: BYU=33.7%, Gonzaga=35.5%
Free Throw %: BYU=74.7%, Gonzaga=76.4%
RPG: BYU=39.6, Gonzaga=40.5
RPG Margin: BYU=5.2, Gonzaga=10.4
APG: BYU=20.3, Gonzaga=14.8
SPG: BYU=10.3, Gonzaga=8.1
BPG: BYU=4.9, Gonzaga=3.9
Turnovers per Game: BYU=13.1, Gonzaga=15.2
In examining the stats a little further, The vast majority of steals are by the BYU guards, Gonzales, Harding, Albiero and Graham while a lot of GU's turnovers are by Melody, Yvonne, Abby and Mckayla. BYU's steals lead to layups by the guards while Gonzaga has to hope they can beat the opposition down the court most of the time to get a lay-up. If you turn the ball over, BYU simply makes you pay at a higher rate than Gonzaga does.
Coach Fortier said she had some tweeks for Game #2 against BYU. I personally did not see them, but whatever she did, we can assume it was not very successful. What does GU need to do to slow down BYU's offense to get them down into the low 50's to help out the offense? We know what happens when GU plays their base offense against this year's BYU defense. Assuming GU makes it to the WCC tournament championship against BYU, Zag fans, what does CLF need to do to change to affect the result of the last two butt-kickings BYU has given Gonzaga?
