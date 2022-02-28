-
Other Games: MON - 02. 28. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220228
Highlights
Syracuse @ UNC - 4:00 - ESPN
Northwestern @ 25 Iowa - 5:00 - BTN
Kansas State @ 9 Texas Tech - 6:00 - ESPN2
10 Baylor @ 20 Texas - 6:00 - ESPN
SDSU @ Wyoming - 6:00 - CBSSN
12 UCLA @ Washington - 8:00 - ESPN2
WSU @ Oregon State - 8:00 - ESPNU
Have a good Monday. Be careful out there.
