Thread: Tickets Punched - 2022

Time to start the template. This thread is for the winners of their conference tournament to clinch an automatic berth into the tournament. Two weeks from now it will be full.
So many brackets, so little time.
1 - America East
2 - American Athletic
3 - Atlantic 10
4 - Atlantic Coast
5 - Atlantic Sun
6 - Big 12
7 - Big East
8 - Big Sky
9 - Big South
10 - Big Ten
11 - Big West
12 - Colonial
13 - Conference USA
14 - Horizon
15 - Ivy
16 - Metro Atlantic Athletic
17 - Mid-American
18 - Mid-Eastern Athletic
19 - Missouri Valley
20 - Mountain West
21 - Northeast
22 - Ohio Valley
23 - Pac-12
24 - Patriot
25 - Southeastern
26 - Southern
27 - Southland
28 - Southwestern Athletic
29 - Summit
30 - Sun Belt
31 - West Coast
32 - Western Athletic
