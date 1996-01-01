-
End of the Year Summary
We have wrapped up another regular season. For the most part, the ladies finished about where most of the fans expected them to finish in conference, 2nd behind BYU who brought everybody back from last year's team that made it to the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Fortier and staff did an excellent job replacing 49.4% of the points and 48% of the rebounds provided by Townsend and the Wirths in 2020-2021. We lost the expected games against Stanford (2 games) and BYU (2 games) and lost a couple of games we could have easily won against WSU and UC Davis.
So how did this year's team fare against last year's team?
CATEGORY 2021-2022 2020-2021
PPG - For (69.27) (71.00)
PPG - Against (55.7) (55.2)
Shooting
Overall % - For (43.4%) (46.9%)
Overall % - Against (37.4%) (37.8%)
3 Pt. % - For (35.5%) (36.1%)
3 Pt % - Against (27.3%) (30.8%)
Free Throw % - For (76.4%) (74.9%)
Free Throws Per Game - For (12.5) (10.6)
Rebounds
O-Boards Per Game (14.3) (12.96)
D-Boards Per Game (26.5) (26.85)
Total RPG - For (40.5) (39.8)
RPG Margin (+10.4) (+10.6)
APG - (14.8) (17.4)
BPG - (3.9) (2.9)
SPG - (8.1) (7.4)
Turnovers per Game (15.2) (14.9)
Assist to Turnover Ratio (1.0) (1.2)
Pts off Turnovers (16.7) (17.3)
I think for the most part, the Gonzaga women overachieved from what was expected of them this year and the stats prove that out. Coach Lisa put together a team that, for the most part, matched the stats of last year's team. With BYU bringing almost everybody back from last year, not winning the WCC championship was expected. If the ladies had not let WSU and UC Davis off the hook, not to mention the 1st games against BYU and Stanford, participation in the NCAA tourney would be assured.
The Lady Zags are hanging on at the back of the NCAA tournament bracketology, as an 11th or 12th seed in most predictions. A win in the semi-finals of the WCC tournament is probably required to lock in a spot in the NCAA tournament. A loss in the WCC finals (no matter to whom), I think an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is very unlikely.
Now we have some more business to attend to in the WCC tournament.
ZagDad
