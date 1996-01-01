-
Gonzaga vs LMU Lions
The first half of the game was one of the best half's the ladies have played all year, hands down. It was just a joy to watch. Thank you, ladies for allowing us fans to see you grow and mature over your career. You will always be Zags in our hearts.
The less said about the 2nd half of yesterday's game the better. The ladies were out scored, out rebounded, out hustled and out worked for most of the 2nd half. You can justify it (brush it off) however you like (seniors relishing their last game in the kennel, big lead and just wanted to maintain the lead, 2nd and 3rd string players got lots of minutes, etc.) and it may very likely be true unfortunately, it continues a serious trend on this Zag team of getting outplayed in the 3rd quarter and 2nd half of games.
Thank you to parents who entrusted Gonzaga, Coach LF and her staff with your daughters. We fans enjoyed every minute of your daughters on the court. The players will always be Zags and parents, you are members of a very special fraternity know as Zag parents. It's a very good place to be.
Let's go to Las Vegas and stir up a little trouble.
ZagDad
