Thread: Week 17 Rankings-who will be #1?

Week 17 Rankings-who will be #1?
Going to be really interesting to see what the voters in the AP and coaches poll make out of the carnage yesterday. The top 6 ranked teams all lost on the road and 7 of the top 10 fell on Saturday. #8 Villanova also lost earlier in the week.
Normally, when a top ranked team loses, they drop and a team behind them that won moves up. However, #7 Duke was the highest ranked team that won and it's hard to imagine them jumping all the way to #1. That means one of the 6 teams that lost will either remain at or rise to #1.
- #2 Arizona and #4 Purdue lost to unranked teams so their losses are objectively the "worst". They won't be #1
- #1 Gonzaga, #3 Auburn, #5 Kansas and #6 Kentucky all lost to ranked foes on the road which puts them in the conversation for #1
- The "best" loss of that group was #5 Kansas to #10 Baylor. Could the Jayhawks jump all the way from 5 to 1?
- #3 Auburn lost a close game to #17 Tennessee but went nearly 10 minutes in the 2nd half with 1 bucket-not exactly passing the eye test there
- #6 Kentucky lost to #18 Arkansas in a tight game they led with 2 min to go
- #1 Gonzaga's loss to #23 SMC was the "worst" of the losses to other ranked teams and was by double digits
Some voters decide based on the computer rankings so here they are as of this AM.
- NET rankings this AM have Zags #1, Arizona #2, Kentucky #3
- Kenpom has Zags #1 (by a lot), Kentucky #2, Baylor #3, Arizona #4
I expect all of these teams to garner some first place votes and that either Auburn or Kansas edges out the Zags who drop to #3.
Thoughts?
For what it's worth, CBS Sports came out with their top 25 this morning and the Zags, even after the loss, still have the number 1 spot, followed by Baylor, Arizona, Kansas and Auburn. We shall see what the pollsters say tomorrow.
Up to the team to preserve a one seed. . .two wins in Vegas should do the trick.
This coming week there should be great TV / Streaming opportunities from around the country. Selection Sunday in two weeks !
