Highlights

21 UConn @ Georgetown - 9:00 - CBS
SMU @ 14 Houston - 9:30 - ESPN
15 Illinois @ Michigan - 11:00 - CBS
Wichita St @ Memphis - 11:30 - ESPN

22 Ohio State @ MD - 1:00 - CBS
SJU @ DePaul - 2:00 - FS1
Montana St @ Montana - 2:00 - ESPNU
Indiana @ Minnesota - 3:00 - ESPN2
Nebraska @ Penn State - 4:00 - BTN

Enjoy your Sunday. Be careful out there.