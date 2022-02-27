-
Other Games: SUN - 02. 27. 22
Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220227
TV & Streaming: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YhuxvpPMJqs
Highlights
21 UConn @ Georgetown - 9:00 - CBS
SMU @ 14 Houston - 9:30 - ESPN
15 Illinois @ Michigan - 11:00 - CBS
Wichita St @ Memphis - 11:30 - ESPN
22 Ohio State @ MD - 1:00 - CBS
SJU @ DePaul - 2:00 - FS1
Montana St @ Montana - 2:00 - ESPNU
Indiana @ Minnesota - 3:00 - ESPN2
Nebraska @ Penn State - 4:00 - BTN
Enjoy your Sunday. Be careful out there.
