Thread: BYU vs Pepperdine

  Today, 05:48 AM
    Bogozags
    Default BYU vs Pepperdine

    I noticed something interesting in the Box Score of this game...

    Bother Harward and Baxter are listed in the BS, which I found interesting as earlier the word was they were both out for the rest of the year...

    Anyone know more on this...

    Thanks
  Today, 05:56 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Senior night cameo, perhaps.
  Today, 06:51 AM
    Default

    They came in with 28.5 seconds left to wave goodbye to the fans.
