Thread: Post game radio GU-SMC

Post game radio GU-SMC
Hudson: We have not seen many games this year where the Zags have seemed out of sorts but that is the case tonight. Timme 2-10, Holmgren 3-7, Zags shoot 38% from the floor. Gaels have played a fantastic ball game here tonight to upset the top ranked Zags. Bulldogs had won 7 consecutive games against SMC but that streak came to a stop tonight. A season worst 36.7% from the floor, worst of the season, only 4 assists, previous low 9. Dance party has broken out at the pavilion as SMC ends GU's 17 game win streak. If anyone had any question regarding SMC making the NCAA tournament that question has been answered tonight. What a senior night for SMC and what memories for those SMC young men as the Gaels win 67-57. Bolton 16, Nembhard 15, Strawther 14, Timme and Holmgren a combined 5-17 from the floor for 12 points. No bench points for GU. The celebration continues in Morage where the Gaels led wire to wire. GU held 32.5 points below their season average. SMC got after GU early and scored the first 8, GU only one bucket in the first 8 shots. After GU cut the lead to 19-16 SMC ran off 12 for a 31-16 lead. Kuhse 14, Tass 13, Ducas and Johnson 10, Saxen and Mullins added 14 from the bench. Zags outrebounded 37-34.
Hudson: Gaels 2nd win over a #1 team, the other over the Zags in a previous WCC championship game 60-47. Saxen on of the stories tonight as he relieved Tass who got in some early foul trouble. Mullins also provided a big spark in the first half and helped force Few to call 2 early timeouts in the first half. GU did trail Alabama by 16 at the half earlier this year but the 15 tonight was the second biggest deficit. Bolton did come out and try to put the Zags on his back to start the second half when he helped cut the deficit to single digits but SMC came right back. The Bulldogs did cut it to 57-50 but Bowen hit an all net three to build the lead back to 10. Bowen was 0-5 from three but hit his last two late in the game to help SMC. GU got 6 rebounds, 2 steals 1 assist and no points from the bench tonight. Nembhard and no assists, for the leading assist man in the WCC. 22 made field goals the lowest number of field goals for the Zags all season as was 57 the lowest point total. One of the big turning points of the game was when Bennet went to his bench and got big production from his two sophomores Saxen and Mullins who contributed the above mentioned 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks while the GU got essentially nothing from the bench.
SMC was the aggressor all night, beating the Zags on the boards, beating the Zags to loose balls and beating the Zags on the scoreboard. Despite the loss tonight GU does win the WCC by two full games and will get a bye into the WCC semifinals. This is the first time when GU and SMC met as ranked teams that SMC had come out the victor. And SMC held GU to a season low of 4 assists. GU was averaging just about 19 assists, kudos to SMC for doing that as well as other stats.
That's pretty much it for a most interesting college basketball Saturday. It appears the Zags may not drop from their #1 ranking as most everyone behind them lost as well, my personal opinion.
Added content: No post game coach tonight!
