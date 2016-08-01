Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's #2 postgame thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Gonzaga 57

St Mary's 65



I'm not sure what to say, This is what happens when a team is not ready to play and the other team is playing all out to beat you and especially when that team is ranked in top 25. It was all about the first half and our 2 best players Timme and Nembhard were a combined 3-15, and Timme was 0-8. It really don't like Timme when he plays the way he did the first half. He plays totally one on one ball and he's going to shoot no matter how bad the shot is, and every game we've lost this year he has played this way. Timme finished with 6 points and 4 turnovers. Holmgren was almost as bad as he finished with 6 points as well. Hard to win when your two top scorers only score 6 points each. And to top that off Nembhard did not shoot well either, he shot 6-18 for 33% shooting and 1-5 from behind the arc. I think when Nembhard is shooting 18 times we will not win. He needs to score 15, yes and he did but he does not need to shoot 18 times to get those points.



One last point I will make, and I've been harping on it for weeks now, and I will do it again, Again we had 0 points from our bench. Yep 0. And most of you know how I feel about that. I've never and I mean NEVER seen a worse bench than this groupl and I'm not sure who's fault it is. But I see 0 confidence in our bench players, and I've seen it in the last few weeks, and please don't tell me that Watson did get 16 points against Pepperdine.



I don't think this is a bad loss. And in many ways it's a good loss. Hopefully our boys will learn from it. What I saw in the first half is what I've seen in each of our losses, one on one basketball, and NOT playing team ball but each player thinking they need to do it all. Gonzaga, when they play Mark Few basketball they are fantastic passers, and really move the ball on offense, When they lose they play their own individual basketball. And to top everything off, our defense was horrible tonight. Defending their pic and roll was simply horrible, and St Mary's ended up so many times with wide open 3's.



I did not like this game at all, but I am okay with the loss. Hopefully it will wake the team up, and especially the leader Timme. He can not play the way he did in the first half EVER AGAIN. And Holmgren was very ineffective tonight. And Watson once again had nothing to offer. Our bigs got beat. It's that simple.



Go Zags!!!