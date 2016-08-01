Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's #2 postgame thoughts and analysis

Results 1 to 18 of 18

Gonzaga vs St Mary's #2 postgame thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga vs St Mary's #2 postgame thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 57
    St Mary's 65

    I'm not sure what to say, This is what happens when a team is not ready to play and the other team is playing all out to beat you and especially when that team is ranked in top 25. It was all about the first half and our 2 best players Timme and Nembhard were a combined 3-15, and Timme was 0-8. It really don't like Timme when he plays the way he did the first half. He plays totally one on one ball and he's going to shoot no matter how bad the shot is, and every game we've lost this year he has played this way. Timme finished with 6 points and 4 turnovers. Holmgren was almost as bad as he finished with 6 points as well. Hard to win when your two top scorers only score 6 points each. And to top that off Nembhard did not shoot well either, he shot 6-18 for 33% shooting and 1-5 from behind the arc. I think when Nembhard is shooting 18 times we will not win. He needs to score 15, yes and he did but he does not need to shoot 18 times to get those points.

    One last point I will make, and I've been harping on it for weeks now, and I will do it again, Again we had 0 points from our bench. Yep 0. And most of you know how I feel about that. I've never and I mean NEVER seen a worse bench than this groupl and I'm not sure who's fault it is. But I see 0 confidence in our bench players, and I've seen it in the last few weeks, and please don't tell me that Watson did get 16 points against Pepperdine.

    I don't think this is a bad loss. And in many ways it's a good loss. Hopefully our boys will learn from it. What I saw in the first half is what I've seen in each of our losses, one on one basketball, and NOT playing team ball but each player thinking they need to do it all. Gonzaga, when they play Mark Few basketball they are fantastic passers, and really move the ball on offense, When they lose they play their own individual basketball. And to top everything off, our defense was horrible tonight. Defending their pic and roll was simply horrible, and St Mary's ended up so many times with wide open 3's.

    I did not like this game at all, but I am okay with the loss. Hopefully it will wake the team up, and especially the leader Timme. He can not play the way he did in the first half EVER AGAIN. And Holmgren was very ineffective tonight. And Watson once again had nothing to offer. Our bigs got beat. It's that simple.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Wake up call. Zags got punched in mouth. Better toughen up.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    Default

    Timme needs to step up and be a leader. Tonight, he was pretty darn selfish. Disappointed in that and the fact he wasn't pulled earlier.
    Default

    Watching that game I kept telling myself “My God, I sure hope we don’t play a tough physical team in the tournament”
    Default

    Firstly, kudos to Bennett and his boys. They played a great game. Hustled the whole time. Really wanted the win and they got it. I gotta admit. I am extremely disappointed in our boys and how they played. (I will be a lot better in the morning. Lol). It befuddles me in how Timme and Holmgren could be so totally unproductive. I never played college ball, but how does a consensus All American and a projected #1 draft choice not show up in such an important game? SMH. Hopefully the sun rises tomorrow.
    Default

    We had opportunities to make a run and close the gap, but self inflicted errors prevented the Zags from capitalizing. The late game strategy was confusing to me as well. I expect the staff will be cleaning those things up the next week.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time



    Foo Time
    Default

    Master game plan by Randy Bennet and his players executed it. Give them credit
    Default

    Laid an egg. It's been a while. With seven top ten upsets today, I don't think it will hurt too badly. Better now than later. Teaching moment.
    Default

    SMC’s bench players stepped up offensively and they executed a good game plan on the defensive end.

    Neither Chet nor Timme handled the physicality of SMC down low.

    Bolton tried to give his team a lift. Strawther can score over anyone and could have helped his time by looking to score more. Timme missed a lot of easy ones that were the difference game. As per usual in this kind of game, SMC made just enough plays to keep momentum on their side, and few more 50/50 balls going the Zag’s way would have helped.

    I’m surprised that the Zags haven’t shot more free throws in the last two games.

    I was also surprised that there wasn’t more high-low from Timme to Chet

    This loss is exceptionally disappointing in that SMC’s offense is pretty bad for huge chunks of time.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    We had opportunities to make a run and close the gap, but self inflicted errors prevented the Zags from capitalizing. The late game strategy was confusing to me as well. I expect the staff will be cleaning those things up the next week.
    so many opportunities
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Watching that game I kept telling myself “My God, I sure hope we don’t play a tough physical team in the tournament”
    It’s pretty much guaranteed the 2nd weekend and thereafter, IMO. The tournament favors that, it seems to me.
    Default

    Good win for the Gaels.


    Zags got rattled...better now then later.

    The Gaels pass the ball exceptionally well....so well that they make a man defense ineffective. No defense is faster than the pass....but ZONE helps. You start with Zone and go man if necessary. Learning loss by a top 25 team...learn and move on.
    Default

    St. Mary’s took advantage of every opportunity.

    Gonzaga took advantage of none of their opportunities.

    Other than that, there’s not much else to say
    Default

    Randy knows how to slow it down and be patient. From the get go you could see pure raw determination by the Gael's and the Zags looked a little lazy frankly. That's a bad combo. Timme had concrete in his shoes tonight and Zags just struggle in half court play anyway. The same formula when BYU beat us a couple years ago. Bad medicine.
    We left the perimeter uncontested time after time and got burned. Their bigs played so aggressive and owned us. Apparently Few told them at halftime they were not playing strong enough and told them to step it up. Didn't happen.
    Honestly, I didn't think this team could faulter that much, it was a Sh(> show.
    One of the greatest stories in basketball history...Gonzaga!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gonzaga 57
    St Mary's 65

    I'm not sure what to say, This is what happens when a team is not ready to play and the other team is playing all out to beat you and especially when that team is ranked in top 25. It was all about the first half and our 2 best players Timme and Nembhard were a combined 3-15, and Timme was 0-8. It really don't like Timme when he plays the way he did the first half. He plays totally one on one ball and he's going to shoot no matter how bad the shot is, and every game we've lost this year he has played this way. Timme finished with 6 points and 4 turnovers. Holmgren was almost as bad as he finished with 6 points as well. Hard to win when your two top scorers only score 6 points each. And to top that off Nembhard did not shoot well either, he shot 6-18 for 33% shooting and 1-5 from behind the arc. I think when Nembhard is shooting 18 times we will not win. He needs to score 15, yes and he did but he does not need to shoot 18 times to get those points.

    One last point I will make, and I've been harping on it for weeks now, and I will do it again, Again we had 0 points from our bench. Yep 0. And most of you know how I feel about that. I've never and I mean NEVER seen a worse bench than this groupl and I'm not sure who's fault it is. But I see 0 confidence in our bench players, and I've seen it in the last few weeks, and please don't tell me that Watson did get 16 points against Pepperdine.

    I don't think this is a bad loss. And in many ways it's a good loss. Hopefully our boys will learn from it. What I saw in the first half is what I've seen in each of our losses, one on one basketball, and NOT playing team ball but each player thinking they need to do it all. Gonzaga, when they play Mark Few basketball they are fantastic passers, and really move the ball on offense, When they lose they play their own individual basketball. And to top everything off, our defense was horrible tonight. Defending their pic and roll was simply horrible, and St Mary's ended up so many times with wide open 3's.

    I did not like this game at all, but I am okay with the loss. Hopefully it will wake the team up, and especially the leader Timme. He can not play the way he did in the first half EVER AGAIN. And Holmgren was very ineffective tonight. And Watson once again had nothing to offer. Our bigs got beat. It's that simple.

    Go Zags!!!
    Totally agree with you on the bench aspect. I pointed that out earlier on the board and was promptly jumped on. We are going to have tight games like this in the dance and will likely have serious problems if we have no bench contribution and we haven't had much for a while now, particularly from our highly touted freshman guards-and yes, I KNOW they are freshmen but, be honest, shouldn't we be getting more help from them by this time in the season?. Our starters will be dragging butt by the end of the Sweet Sixteen if we get that far.
    Default

    It is too bad St. Mary's can only get up for games against GU. If they would have taken care of business the rest of the year against non-tournament teams they would be a top 10 team.
    Default

    agree Reborn, not ready to play. letting Kuhse go right over and over to start the game and score is the anti-scouting report. I think he did it four times to start the game.

    by the time Zags fixed that it was already the hole they couldn't get out of and SMC then truly believed at home. Needed a one possession at a time grinder approach, like how we beat them in Spokane at their own game, but we turned it over and over with lots of dribble and ball sticking instead, seemingly trying to score 10 points a trip 1v1 too often, and RB did just about all he wanted to do vs. the D. Tip of the cap to Randy Bennett from me, perfect game plan and Zags stepped right in it. I give their crowd credit too and agree we got rattled

    the bench...how many minutes to Few give them? Scraps. they all seemed much more confident a couple of weeks ago, but maybe that's just me.

    sure feels crappy right now but games like this can be great teachers, we all get that, so we'll see how the guys respond. Will it help the Zags to be better prepared? idk, but these games challenge the core of the team, they'll either rise to it or not.
    Default

    Concerning performance for sure. Not much constructive to say after that one. Flush it and regroup for Vegas. The real answer will be how the team responds to this one !
