Thread: No Surprise

    Good wake up call for Zags. WCC competition has been weak all season . Zags will benefit from this loss. But right now this edition is not as good as last years number 2 finisher. Gonna have to reach deep to win it all.
    Not as good as last years team, but all around the country the “top” teams are all putting up stinkers this year. Who knows how this tourney will all play out.

    On a tangent - I wonder about the effects of there being no crowds last year and a lack of poise in hostile environments this year.
    Big letdown. It happens. Go forth and bring it now...
    Kudos to the Gaels. Damn, it hurts to say that ! Uninspired lackluster performance from our Zags. Thankfully we only see that on the rarest of occasions. On to Vegas !
