Thread: Beat the Gaels ! Gonzaga @ St. Mary's Beverage Thread

Beat the Gaels ! Gonzaga @ St. Mary's Beverage Thread

  Today, 05:57 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Beat the Gaels ! Gonzaga @ St. Mary's Beverage Thread

    Chardonnay here.

    How about you ?
  Today, 06:12 PM
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag
    Chardonnay here.

    How about you ?
    Negra Modello
  Today, 06:14 PM
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Had a feeling this thread was going to show up. Where do I start?

    I hit the bottle at 3 pm. Saturdays are stressful for me, will not explain why. Car keys are locked up already, no issues for me getting in trouble. Already slammed a Monster spiked with vodka, and that was getting started. Now drinking a RockStar heavily loaded with Southern Comfort, so by halftime, call 911 (kidding).

    Bottom line, I can handle my liquor, but I rarely watch a Zags game live sober. Always watch replay totally sober to see what I missed. I watch tons of CBB every day sober (TV and computer), but a Zags game is an event for me. I'm over 60, I need a reason to party. Hope my liver does not check out.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
