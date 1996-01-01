Thread: Beat the Gaels ! Gonzaga @ St. Mary's Beverage Thread

Had a feeling this thread was going to show up. Where do I start?
I hit the bottle at 3 pm. Saturdays are stressful for me, will not explain why. Car keys are locked up already, no issues for me getting in trouble. Already slammed a Monster spiked with vodka, and that was getting started. Now drinking a RockStar heavily loaded with Southern Comfort, so by halftime, call 911 (kidding).
Bottom line, I can handle my liquor, but I rarely watch a Zags game live sober. Always watch replay totally sober to see what I missed. I watch tons of CBB every day sober (TV and computer), but a Zags game is an event for me. I'm over 60, I need a reason to party. Hope my liver does not check out.
I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.