Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Conference Tournaments - 2022

  1. Today, 05:01 PM #1
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default Conference Tournaments - 2022

    The Proms before the Big Dance

    listed here by start date of each

    and yes, the first postseason action starts Tuesday*

    *well, I'll be .... the NEC's first game is actually Monday, February 28th.

    February Frenzy ... It's Fantastic
    Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:23 PM. Reason: February ?! really ?!
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:05 PM #2
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Atlantic Sun Campus sites

    March 1, 3, 5, 8

    12 teams, 2 6-team divisions
    Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:31 PM. Reason: mixed up my Suns
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:13 PM #3
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Horizon Campus + Indianapolis, Indiana

    March 1, 3, 7-8

    12 teams, top 4 get byes into the quarters

    looks like the first two rounds will be on campuses
    before heading to Indy for the semis and final
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:16 PM #4
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Patriot Campus Sites

    1, 3, 6, 9

    ten teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:17 PM #5
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Ohio Valley Evansville, Indiana

    March 2-5

    Ten teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:19 PM #6
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Big South Charlotte, North Carolina

    March 2, 4-6

    Twelve teams, two 6-team divisions
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 05:21 PM #7
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Northeast Campus Sites

    Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8

    Ten teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:25 PM #8
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Missouri Valley St. Louis

    March 3-6


    Ten teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 05:30 PM #9
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    Sun Belt Pensacola, Florida

    March 3, 5-7

    12 teams, top 4 get byes into the quarters
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 05:34 PM #10
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,370

    Default

    West Coast Las Vegas, Nevada

    March 3-5, 7-8

    Ten teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules