Thread: Conference Tournaments - 2022

The Proms before the Big Dance
listed here by start date of each
and yes, the first postseason action starts Tuesday*
*well, I'll be .... the NEC's first game is actually Monday, February 28th.
February Frenzy ... It's Fantastic
Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:23 PM. Reason: February ?! really ?!
So many brackets, so little time.
Atlantic Sun Campus sites
March 1, 3, 5, 8
12 teams, 2 6-team divisions
Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:31 PM. Reason: mixed up my Suns
Horizon Campus + Indianapolis, Indiana
March 1, 3, 7-8
12 teams, top 4 get byes into the quarters
looks like the first two rounds will be on campuses
before heading to Indy for the semis and final
Patriot Campus Sites
1, 3, 6, 9
ten teams
Ohio Valley Evansville, Indiana
March 2-5
Ten teams
Big South Charlotte, North Carolina
March 2, 4-6
Twelve teams, two 6-team divisions
Northeast Campus Sites
Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8
Ten teams
Missouri Valley St. Louis
March 3-6
Ten teams
Sun Belt Pensacola, Florida
March 3, 5-7
12 teams, top 4 get byes into the quarters
West Coast Las Vegas, Nevada
March 3-5, 7-8
Ten teams
