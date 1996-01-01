Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's #2

Good morning Zag fans. Welcome to Game Day. It's the best day of the week. And today it's a game between Gonzaga and St Mary's. This day might not just be the best day of the week but the best day of the year SO FAR. There is no game like the game against St Mary's. For those of us Zag fans who have been on this forum for awhile we know that this game is a true rivalry. Over the years the games vs St Mary's have given us Zag fans so much joy and excitement. This is, and has always been, a game that gets our blood flowing real hot. Red hot. Take a moment and kick back, close your eyes and just remember some of those great games and great moments. There are so many. And wonder for a moment what great moments tonight's game will bring to us.
So get your best Zag gear on, and get ready to Rock and Roll. Today I'll begin with putting on my warm and kind of heavy Zag pull-over blue with some red sweat shirt, with a red and blue hoodie. It has the name Gonzaga is nice and fairly large RED letters. Beneath that is the word ZAGS in white letters and beneath that is a nice bulldog logo underneath the name. And finally on the left sleeve are the letters GU in white with red trim. I will be outside for part of the afternoon so I want to wear this warm sweatshirt. After I come back in I will switch into my long-sleeve Zag pull-over cotton sweatshirt that is not so heavy. It too is blue with red letters and a bulldog beneath. This is my favorite Zag gear. It's probably 4 or 5 years old. And if this sweatshirt isn't working during the game, or if I just get too hot from yelling/cheering, I switch to a Zag blue T-shirt. This is my luckiest shirt of them all, and I only use it when it is necessary. It's very old. So old I don't even remember how old it is. But it's the luckiest one for sure.
So have a great day getting ready for a great day. It's the last game in what has been a marvelous year so far. Let's hope that once the game is over we can say that it's another UNDEFEATED Zag season in Conference Play and another season where our Zags are crowned Conference Champions.
Go Zags!!!