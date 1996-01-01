Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ACC compared to WCC, since 1990

    Default ACC compared to WCC, since 1990

    This is from Sports Reference, and is a reflection of their Simple Rating System for each conference. It takes into account average point differential & strength of schedule. A rating of 0 is average.

    I like the direction we're going!

    I am interested to see where Duke goes after Coach K is gone. I am sure they'll still be toward the top, but thinking their recruiting gravitas will be somewhat diminished. As Duke goes, I think the ACC goes.
