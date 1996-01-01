Thread: Not sure what this guy is talking about

https://www.espn.com/chalk/insider/s...-march-madness
Sorry that it is an insider thing (only have it because Disney Plus bundle). But two things stood out:
Huh? Don't think that's been the case... sounds more like a bit of an old trope. Might have been true last year but not so much this year. But hey... fine.1. Gonzaga (1-seed West) +425 This team can undoubtedly win it all. Offensively, it is gifted. Andrew Nembhard is an outstanding PG, Drew Timme has the best footwork of any big in the country, Chet Holmgren protects the rim and so many players make plays. However, I think we've seen the model to knock off this version of the Zags. Teams with physical defense, which can get up into you, disrupt their flow and score themselves in transition are a problem for the Zags. They lack guards that can truly take skilled, physical guys off the dribble. There are a handful of teams that can execute this formula, however with the shortest odds and maybe my fifth or sixth selection to win it, all it's not worth the play.
Verdict: Fade
That one one doesn't bother me as much as this one from the Duke section:
8. Duke (2-seed West) +1400 Since I'm an employee of the Walt Disney Co., I'd appreciate a storybook ending for Mike Krzyzewski but it's highly unlikely. It's not for a lack of talent, though. I believe Duke may be the most talented team in the country but no guy in the rotation has played in a NCAA tournament game. They are coming out of the ACC, which has been down. Rarely, has Duke been tested and when it has, it has failed those tests. But with all that said, at this price and if they wind up in Gonzaga's region (which it beat convincingly in November and can employ the previous mentioned formula against the Zags), the Blue Devils are worth a little cash.
Convincingly??? Really??? Since when is winning by three convincing and the Zags posted 80 on them so how exactly did that physical formula actually work when the Zags put 80 up? In fact only one other team broke 80 on Duke... Citadel... in what was probably the result of deep bench minutes.