Thread: Not sure what this guy is talking about

  Today, 09:55 AM
    LongIslandZagFan
    Not sure what this guy is talking about

    https://www.espn.com/chalk/insider/s...-march-madness

    Sorry that it is an insider thing (only have it because Disney Plus bundle). But two things stood out:

    1. Gonzaga (1-seed West) +425 This team can undoubtedly win it all. Offensively, it is gifted. Andrew Nembhard is an outstanding PG, Drew Timme has the best footwork of any big in the country, Chet Holmgren protects the rim and so many players make plays. However, I think we've seen the model to knock off this version of the Zags. Teams with physical defense, which can get up into you, disrupt their flow and score themselves in transition are a problem for the Zags. They lack guards that can truly take skilled, physical guys off the dribble. There are a handful of teams that can execute this formula, however with the shortest odds and maybe my fifth or sixth selection to win it, all it's not worth the play.

    Verdict: Fade
    Huh? Don't think that's been the case... sounds more like a bit of an old trope. Might have been true last year but not so much this year. But hey... fine.

    That one one doesn't bother me as much as this one from the Duke section:

    8. Duke (2-seed West) +1400 Since I'm an employee of the Walt Disney Co., I'd appreciate a storybook ending for Mike Krzyzewski but it's highly unlikely. It's not for a lack of talent, though. I believe Duke may be the most talented team in the country but no guy in the rotation has played in a NCAA tournament game. They are coming out of the ACC, which has been down. Rarely, has Duke been tested and when it has, it has failed those tests. But with all that said, at this price and if they wind up in Gonzaga's region (which it beat convincingly in November and can employ the previous mentioned formula against the Zags), the Blue Devils are worth a little cash.


    Convincingly??? Really??? Since when is winning by three convincing and the Zags posted 80 on them so how exactly did that physical formula actually work when the Zags put 80 up? In fact only one other team broke 80 on Duke... Citadel... in what was probably the result of deep bench minutes.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 10:10 AM
    gueastcoast
    Default

    It's standard lazy punditry...people who don't actually watch games/teams but don't let that inhibit them from having a strong opinion...the two posts reflect a) someone who doesn't appreciate how this year's team differs from last (and certain previous) year's (first comment), and b) someone who didn't watch but had to look up the score for the Dook game (second comment).

    If memory serves, we led Duke late in the second half before falling, which isn't typically characterized as a "convincing" win.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 10:25 AM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast
    It's standard lazy punditry...people who don't actually watch games/teams but don't let that inhibit them from having a strong opinion...the two posts reflect a) someone who doesn't appreciate how this year's team differs from last (and certain previous) year's (first comment), and b) someone who didn't watch but had to look up the score for the Dook game (second comment).

    If memory serves, we led Duke late in the second half before falling, which isn't typically characterized as a "convincing" win.
    And Chet was still finding his way. That’s no longer an issue.
  Today, 10:42 AM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan
    https://www.espn.com/chalk/insider/s...-march-madness

    Sorry that it is an insider thing (only have it because Disney Plus bundle). But two things stood out:



    Huh? Don't think that's been the case... sounds more like a bit of an old trope. Might have been true last year but not so much this year. But hey... fine.

    That one one doesn't bother me as much as this one from the Duke section:



    Convincingly??? Really??? Since when is winning by three convincing and the Zags posted 80 on them so how exactly did that physical formula actually work when the Zags put 80 up? In fact only one other team broke 80 on Duke... Citadel... in what was probably the result of deep bench minutes.[/FONT][/FONT][/COLOR]
    I don't typically put much into these but this guy clearly has not been paying attention this year.

    For comparison, I actually think this team would have matched up better with Baylor last year. We lost experience but I think Strawther (at this point) covers what Kispert provided and he is more athletic. Nembhard is just better this year than last year in virtually all facets. Bolton is a pretty solid fill in for Ayayi and is a better shooter IMO. The loss we have is obviously Suggs and his toughness, but we gain Holmgren which helps us in the front court where we had little depth last year. Then you throw in the defense and athleticism that Hickman/Sallis bring to the table. I feel very good about our chances this year to finish the deal. It's always a crapshoot after the first weekend, but there is no reason we can't win it all.
  Today, 10:47 AM
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    And Chet was still finding his way. That’s no longer an issue.
    Plus Banchero was on fire in the 1st half.
