Thread: Shabazz Broken Nose Play

I don't think it was malicious. The referees created this scenario by a) allowing SFU to play a very physical game and b) not calling the foul when Shabaz was fouling Nemhard. It's very unfortunate, especially at his senior night, and I feel bad for him. I hope this doesn't leave a bad taste and I hope the Zags reach out to him.



That's said, all the coach can do when fouls aren't getting called is to tell his players to be tougher.



I'd have to re-watch it, but it looked like Watson was fouled at the end of the play, too. People who say that the WCC doesn't prepare GU for the tournament haven't seen the officiating of one of these ESPN "upset watch" GU road games. It happens to some extent seemingly every year. Chet has had to almost get tackled to draw a foul the past few games.



To the referees in the house, what do you make of the screens that Missalski was setting (particularly in the first half)? He seemed to have the widest stance I have ever seen, and if his leg didn't catch the defender on their way by, he would lean into them with his shoulder. It wasn't a textbook moving screen, as I see it, because his feet were stationary, but I was worried a Zag would get hurt.