Thread: Shabazz Broken Nose Play

Shabazz Broken Nose Play

    strikenowhere
    Shabazz Broken Nose Play

    Honest question - should Few have called a time out there? Shabazz was close to the Zags bench, lying on the floor with blood coming out of his nose. I was very surprised the play went on and it looked to me like Golden was yelling at Few for not doing so.

    On a side note I understand why Nembhard was so wildly defensive as the boys were getting mugged all night with no foul calls. Shabazz was clearly fouling him too prior to the elbow to the nose.
    White lightning
    Default

    Nembard was being mugged all night, Few wasn't looking at the player on the floor he's was trying to get the refs attention on the mugging. Is the official's job to stop play?

    scrooner
    Default

    There were 3 or 4 times on that possession that a whistle should have been blown.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    I don't think it was malicious. The referees created this scenario by a) allowing SFU to play a very physical game and b) not calling the foul when Shabaz was fouling Nemhard. It's very unfortunate, especially at his senior night, and I feel bad for him. I hope this doesn't leave a bad taste and I hope the Zags reach out to him.

    That's said, all the coach can do when fouls aren't getting called is to tell his players to be tougher.

    I'd have to re-watch it, but it looked like Watson was fouled at the end of the play, too. People who say that the WCC doesn't prepare GU for the tournament haven't seen the officiating of one of these ESPN "upset watch" GU road games. It happens to some extent seemingly every year. Chet has had to almost get tackled to draw a foul the past few games.

    To the referees in the house, what do you make of the screens that Missalski was setting (particularly in the first half)? He seemed to have the widest stance I have ever seen, and if his leg didn't catch the defender on their way by, he would lean into them with his shoulder. It wasn't a textbook moving screen, as I see it, because his feet were stationary, but I was worried a Zag would get hurt.
    Shabazz

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta
    I don't think it was malicious. The referees created this scenario by a) allowing SFU to play a very physical game and b) not calling the foul when Shabaz was fouling Nemhard. It's very unfortunate, especially at his senior night, and I feel bad for him. I hope this doesn't leave a bad taste and I hope the Zags reach out to him.

    That's said, all the coach can do when fouls aren't getting called is to tell his players to be tougher.

    I'd have to re-watch it, but it looked like Watson was fouled at the end of the play, too. People who say that the WCC doesn't prepare GU for the tournament haven't seen the officiating of one of these ESPN "upset watch" GU road games. It happens to some extent seemingly every year. Chet has had to almost get tackled to draw a foul the past few games.

    To the referees in the house, what do you make of the screens that Missalski was setting (particularly in the first half)? He seemed to have the widest stance I have ever seen, and if his leg didn't catch the defender on their way by, he would lean into them with his shoulder. It wasn't a textbook moving screen, as I see it, because his feet were stationary, but I was worried a Zag would get hurt.
    The Shabazz story is awesome. Seattle kid to Central Wa university to usf. Unfortunate that this occurred on his senior night.I may be mistaken, but did his mom run out on the floor and then quickly got sent away?
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kyle dixon
    The Shabazz story is awesome. Seattle kid to Central Wa university to usf. Unfortunate that this occurred on his senior night.I may be mistaken, but did his mom run out on the floor and then quickly got sent away?
    The announcers said it was his mom. He's a very good player and was knocking down shots last night. IIRC, he was hampered by foul trouble in the last game. He matched his output in the first half that he did the entire last game. That high school in Seattle produces a lot of special talent.

    In other weird news, it looked like Nembhard's brother is out for the season with a wrist injury. There has to be an emotional wave of some sort for Andrew Nembhard right now, and it was good to see him engaged in the game after the foul call.
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    similar to the end of game BS at War Memorial with Rob, remember that? Getting hacked and fouled, no calls, simply trying to secure the ball from all the uncalled hacks, etc.
    ZagNut08
    Default

    I would have liked to see us use a TO or would like to see something like soccer where we just go out of bounds, then usf turns it back over to us after he gets attention.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum
    similar to the end of game BS at War Memorial with Rob, remember that? Getting hacked and fouled, no calls, simply trying to secure the ball from all the uncalled hacks, etc.
    Did the Zags lose that one as a result? I feel like that was a pivotal play. I also think Rob's was much less egregious and was something that big men had been doing for a long time, maybe since they hung the peach baskets
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta
    Did the Zags lose that one as a result? I feel like that was a pivotal play. I also think Rob's was much less egregious and was something that big men had been doing for a long time, maybe since they hung the peach baskets
    yes they did, I was there. very similar. the hacks going uncalled and pivoting and swinging with the ball, then the foul on GU

    the officiating last night was terrible and allowed all kinds of physical play, moving screens along the baseline (Hickman and Sallis got nailed a lot), perimeter fouls with Few looking in with both hands upraised.

    So basically, an excellent tune up for the tournament. Thank you WCC
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere
    Honest question - should Few have called a time out there? Shabazz was close to the Zags bench, lying on the floor with blood coming out of his nose. I was very surprised the play went on and it looked to me like Golden was yelling at Few for not doing so.

    On a side note I understand why Nembhard was so wildly defensive as the boys were getting mugged all night with no foul calls. Shabazz was clearly fouling him too prior to the elbow to the nose.
    I actually thought Golden was after the ref for not stopping it earlier. It definitely wasnt anything intentional and I dont think USF thought so either. Hopefully its not something that keeps him out. Physical game.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum
    yes they did, I was there. very similar. the hacks going uncalled and pivoting and swinging with the ball, then the foul on GU

    the officiating last night was terrible [...]

    So basically, an excellent tune up for the tournament. Thank you WCC
    +1
