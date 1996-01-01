Thread: GU vs Saint Mary's (Moraga edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Next up for the Zags is the regular season finale against the 23rd ranked Saint Mary's Gaels. The Gaels are coming in winning 4 of their last 5... the sole loss in that stretch was to the Zags in Spokane. Randy loves to slow it down and drag out the possessions which was their downfall in Spokane as they just didn't have it in them to score fast when they were trying to close the gap. Will the Gaels learn from that and exact some revenge on the Zags or will Gonzaga go undefeated in the regular season?
What are you hoping to see tomorrow night? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!