Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GU vs Saint Mary's (Moraga edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  1. Today, 05:42 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    14,138

    Default GU vs Saint Mary's (Moraga edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Next up for the Zags is the regular season finale against the 23rd ranked Saint Mary's Gaels. The Gaels are coming in winning 4 of their last 5... the sole loss in that stretch was to the Zags in Spokane. Randy loves to slow it down and drag out the possessions which was their downfall in Spokane as they just didn't have it in them to score fast when they were trying to close the gap. Will the Gaels learn from that and exact some revenge on the Zags or will Gonzaga go undefeated in the regular season?

    What are you hoping to see tomorrow night? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:43 AM #2
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    Sri Lanka
    Posts
    377

    Default

    64-83
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules