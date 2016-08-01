-
Stocktons Son Escapes Ukraine
Michael Stockton made his way back to Spokane from Kiev ahead of the Russian assault.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/6924960001
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules