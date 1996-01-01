Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Strawther's fall

  1. Yesterday, 10:29 PM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,337

    Default Strawther's fall

    This just looks like a trash play to me from Stefanini. What's the innocent explanation for dribbling towards someone who is airborne and trying to avoid you?

    https://twitter.com/espn/status/1497043859284508672
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #2
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,065

    Default

    Not a trash play, just part of the game. He’s probably much more comfortable shooting off the dribble going left and defaulted to that. Glad Julian’s fine and his head didn’t snap back and hit the hardwood.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:27 PM #3
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,345

    Default

    Just a basketball play IMO.
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules