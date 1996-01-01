Thread: Strawther's fall

This just looks like a trash play to me from Stefanini. What's the innocent explanation for dribbling towards someone who is airborne and trying to avoid you?
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1497043859284508672
Not a trash play, just part of the game. He’s probably much more comfortable shooting off the dribble going left and defaulted to that. Glad Julian’s fine and his head didn’t snap back and hit the hardwood.
Just a basketball play IMO.
But we don't play nobody.