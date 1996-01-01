Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

-
Gonzaga vs Pepperdine
Another one for the books
So great seeing the whole team having fun
lots of smiles.
28 assists on 33 baskets
. Match that
.
And it was fun seeing another player getting named
Player of the Game. Congratulations Maud
We talked about the need for more time on the court for the bench
. Well they have got it the last two games and hopefully the last one also.
We wont be able to make the game
so well done to the Seniors!
Caught the post game with Steve interviewing Craig
Steve congratulated the coaching staff for the 200 wins noting that the four of them had been together from the beginning
Craig noted that Lisa was the one that not only coached the players but was there for them
.
With the WCC tournament coming and GU being the #2 seed, hopefully that will give us a chance at BYU in the championship.
Go Zags!!
- plus what must be a team low, only 7 turnovers, and again with 28 assists!
- yes maud played great with her limited minutes. plus anna marie made a couple of shots from the foul line. gosh i wish coach would let this team take open uncontested 12-15 footers but unless the shot clock is under 5 they will not take that shot time and time again. i gotta think they pass on it because coach tells them to drive to the hoop, where they will pick up a defender and attempt a harder shot than the uncontested open jump shot. argh!
- still root for bree, but still only 2 of 7, shooting only 27% from 3 and the field. just not earning the extra minutes in my opinion. lets wipe the slate clean and see what next year brings for the young lady.
