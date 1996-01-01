Baseball Travels to Cal State Fullerton for Three-Game Swing
SPOKANE, Wash. Following a 3-2 start to the season at the Sanderson Ford Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz., Gonzaga Baseball heads to Fullerton, Calif., Friday for its first true road series of the 2022 season against a historic college baseball powerhouse.
The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend in Arizona that saw them sweep New Mexico and rally to top Cal, but fall twice to No. 11 Oregon State. The Titans are 1-2 after a three-game series with No. 6 Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif. to start the season, but outhit the Cardinal in two of those games with a pitching staff that touts a 3.96 ERA while holding Stanford batters to a .223 average.
Streaming will be available via ESPN+ for all three games of the series. Live stats for the games can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on GoZags.com.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Feb. 25 | 7 p.m. | RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 3.00)
vs. RHP Cameron Repetti (0-1, 0.00)
Feb. 26 | 6 p.m. | RHP William Kempner (0-1, 6.23)
vs. LHP Tyler Stultz (1-0, 0.00)
Feb. 27 | Noon | RHP Trystan Vrieling (0-1, 18.00)
vs. TBD (0-0, 0.00)
UPCOMING SERIES INFO
The Zags are 1-3 against the Titans all-time, falling 2-1 in a three-game series the last time they squared off in 2017. That series, each game was won by one run GU won 1-0 in the opener, and CSUF won the next two by scores of 3-4 and 2-3. The Titans went on to make the College World Series that season, their 26th-straight tournament appearance at the time. All four games between the two teams have been played at Titan Stadium in Fullerton.
STRONG START IN SURPRISE
The Zags got offensive contributions from a variety of returners and new faces
en route to winning three of five games over the weekend, with a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday against New Mexico and another against Cal on Monday. Nine GU hitters are riding multi-game hitting streaks this weekend after the Bulldogs connected on double-digit hits in each of their last four games.
As of Wednesday, the Zags offense ranks in the Top 10 in NCAA D-1 in multiple categories:
-6th in total hits (56)
-3rd in doubles (15)
-4th in triples (3)
With 10 players picking up at least three hits over the weekend, GU was paced on offense by a 9-for-21 weekend from Grayston Sterling
(.429), who has connected on the most doubles in the nation (5) and 11th-most hits (9) to go with three RBI and four runs. Sophomore catcher/DH Stephen Lund
has the next-best batting average on the team (.353) with six hits, two runs and three RBI. Grad Transfer 1B Shea Kramer
has the fourth-most doubles in D-I with four, batting .250 with five hits, three runs and three RBI.
Gabriel Hughes
' 10 K's in his season debut against New Mexico lead the Zags bullpen, and LHP Bradley Mullan
is the team's ERA leader after a six-inning start against New Mexico Feb. 19 that went without an earned run from the Lobos. Overall, the GU pitching staff had held opposing batters to a .269 average over the first five games of the season, with a strikeout/walk ratio of 43/21. The rest of the Zags defense has a fielding percentage of .967, with 47 assists on 129 putouts with six errors...