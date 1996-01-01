Baseball Travels to Cal State Fullerton for Three-Game Swing

The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend in Arizona that saw them sweep New Mexico and rally to top Cal, but fall twice to No. 11 Oregon State.Streaming will be available via ESPN+ for all three games of the series.vs. RHP Cameron Repetti (0-1, 0.00)vs. LHP Tyler Stultz (1-0, 0.00)vs. TBD (0-0, 0.00)The Zags are 1-3 against the Titans all-time, falling 2-1 in a three-game series the last time they squared off in 2017. That series, each game was won by one run  GU won 1-0 in the opener, and CSUF won the next two by scores of 3-4 and 2-3. The Titans went on to make the College World Series that season, their 26th-straight tournament appearance at the time. All four games between the two teams have been played at Titan Stadium in Fullerton.en route to winning three of five games over the weekend, with a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday against New Mexico and another against Cal on Monday.With 10 players picking up at least three hits over the weekend, GU was paced on offense by a 9-for-21 weekend from(.429), who has connected on the most doubles in the nation (5) and 11th-most hits (9) to go with three RBI and four runs. Sophomore catcher/DHhas the next-best batting average on the team (.353) with six hits, two runs and three RBI. Grad Transfer 1Bhas the fourth-most doubles in D-I with four, batting .250 with five hits, three runs and three RBI.' 10 K's in his season debut against New Mexico lead the Zags bullpen, and LHPis the team's ERA leader after a six-inning start against New Mexico Feb. 19 that went without an earned run from the Lobos.