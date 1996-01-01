-
Shout out for Calli Stokes and Peyton Muma
- i've been a season ticket holder for 12 years and to my way of thinking these two young ladies are just 'tops', the 'best'
- they sit side by side at the end of the bench, never see the court (they maybe red-shirts?) but are totally into the game!
- they are the first off the bench to greet the team coming back to the bench after a time out, they are the first to jump and shout and dance after a good play from a teammate.
- they follow the team off court at halftime, a-dancing and hand jive'in.
- they are absolute cut ups on the side line bench during the game. some might thing they are too cute by half and being silly, but they are enjoying their teammates success, enjoying the game, enjoying life and making me smile and enjoy life a bit more myself.
- hats off calli and peyton, love ya both as do others in row 7 section 106.
