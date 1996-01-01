Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thought and analysis

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thought and analysis
Gonzaga 89
San Francisco 73
Wow! What a great game for the Zags, a 16 point victory AT San Francisco. And I thought that USF played really well shot really good from the outside. They kept the game close for most of the game, and Gonzaga, as they have been doing lately pulled away down the homestretch. USF I think got it down to 9 points with about 6 or 7 minutes left in the game. I predicted a 9 point Zag victory so a 16 point victory was beyond my expectation for sure. I think the difference was that EVERYONE played really well for Gonzaga, There really wasn't a starter who didn't have a great game. Holmgren led them with 21, 15 and 6 and I thought he had more like 8 blocks. He was soooo intimidating in the paint all night. Timme followed with 20 and had a real good game as well. And then it was Nembhard with 17 and Strawther with 15. Thats pretty awesome scoring right there. And Bolton, the 5th starter finished with 9 and making 3-5 threes' Sallis chipped in with 7 points all in the first half when he subbed in for Nembhard who got into foul trouble and had to sit 8 min in the first half. Sallis really helped make a difference that first half and even made a 3.
San Francisco played a great game really, but the Zags just played better. They really looked like the number 1 team in the country tonight. They were 11020 from behind the 3 point line for 50%. That's just great. And for the game the team shot 55%. Also really good. Bolton made 3, Holmgren, Strawther and Nembhard 2 each, and Sallis for 1. Finally, the Zags shot 83% from the foul line which I like to see. San Francisco looked like a NCAA Tournament team to me. They looked like one of those real good teams who have great 3 point shooters. The Dons finished by making 11-22 from behind the arc, about the same percentage as the Zags. So the difference in this game was our bigs, and that is what the truth really was. Timme and Holmgren teamed up for 42 points. And I'd have to say that Holmgren really looked All-American in this game. Not just his 21 points but man, 15 boards and 6 blocks. Come on!!!
Ok on to St Mary's on Saturday.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!