Thread: Post game radio GU/USF

Hudson and Morrison: 89-73 final, Zags win both game vs USF by 16. 43-37 when GU went on a 9-2 run to end the half and then GU came out on fire in the second half. Zags really took control early in the second half. At 81-68 USF had a chance but they missed the two flagrant free throws and then didn't score the basket potentially taking 5 point off the board. GU closed out from there. Holmgren 21, Timme 20, Nembhard 17 and Strawther 15. USF Shabazz 17 and Bouyea and Massalski 15. Shabazz needed 18 shots to get there at 6-18. GU shoots 54.8% from the floor, USF 41.5%. GU outrebounds USF 40-33, Chet with 15 and Timme with 9.
17 straight wins for the Bulldogs, 23 straight over USF. GU and USF both shot 50% from three, GU 10-20 and SUF 11-22. Holmgren had 6 blocks, USF had 5. Hudson said Zag fans in attendance were on their feet when Chet went end to end and the dunk. And again when Chet stole the ball from Stefanini and went the distance. Chets line 21, 15, 6 blocks and 3 steals.
Michaelson: Hudson noted a battle tonight, a physical battle. Michaelson we know it was going to be physical with Massalski and those quick quards. We got a couple guys who really got dinged up tonight. Early our defense was bad but that was one of our better starts offensively. The start to the second half. All those 8 guys contributed. Bouyea was cooking early and Nolan went on him and made a big big difference. Chets efficiency was off the charts. And how often does your bit guy (Timme) get 8 assists and no TO's. Hunter made some big buckets. Hudson said this may be the toughest road trip of all my years in the WCC. Michaelson said SMC is old, physical, smart and skilled. This building was rocking tonight and that's the way it will be Saturday night. Michaelson also noted this is the first time in his years Gu went on the road to play two top 25 (net I think) teams back to back.
Hudson: Chets line was ridiculous but if he doesn't have that line we would be talking about Timme being 2 assists and a rebound from a triple double. Kudos to Julian who flipped over the USF player and had a heating pad on his back at halftime. Morrison said Strawther had such a solid season all year and was solid again tonight. I always think he should have more minutes and I look up tonight and he's at 30 mins. And he's developed a nice floater to go along with his 3 point shooting. GU held USF three top scorers to 18 makes on 47 shots. Morrison said sometimes I think Golden probably gets grey hair on some of USF shots. It seems sometimes USF shoots themselves out of games, it's like hey man we don't need a 30 footer right now, look for Massalski underneath, the percentage has got be better. First time this season, however USF has made more than 10 3's in a game and lost. Bulldogs and Gaels coming up Saturday with a game that will probably had a totally different look. That's it until Saturday.