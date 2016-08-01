Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Francisco

The Zags just beat a Top 25 Kenpom team on the road by 16 points. San Francisco is a legitimate NCAA caliber team. They are a smart, veteran team that plays hard, aggressive basketball. They have speed. They have size. They have shooters. The Zags are just better.
Holmgren had a monster night with an efficient 21 points, fifteen rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 steals and several more altered shots.
Timme flirted with a triple-double. 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.
Nembhard was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, but made key plays to close the game and finished with 17 points and 6 assists.
Strawther quietly contributed 15 points and 7 rebounds. We were all just happy to see him back on the floor after that ugly fall.
Sallis made some nice hustle plays off the bench.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
