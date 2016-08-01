View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Francisco

  Today, 08:19 PM #1
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Francisco

    The Zags just beat a Top 25 Kenpom team on the road by 16 points. San Francisco is a legitimate NCAA caliber team. They are a smart, veteran team that plays hard, aggressive basketball. They have speed. They have size. They have shooters. The Zags are just better.

    Holmgren had a monster night with an efficient 21 points, fifteen rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 steals and several more altered shots.

    Timme flirted with a triple-double. 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

    Nembhard was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, but made key plays to close the game and finished with 17 points and 6 assists.

    Strawther quietly contributed 15 points and 7 rebounds. We were all just happy to see him back on the floor after that ugly fall.

    Sallis made some nice hustle plays off the bench.

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?

  Today, 08:25 PM #2
    Default

    I gotta go with Holmgren. When Nembhard went out with 2 fouls in the first half, it was the aggression of Holmgren that kept things rolling.
  Today, 08:33 PM #3
    Default

    I vote for Timme AND Cher.
  Today, 08:47 PM #4
    Default

    Chet was showcasing his game again on both ends of the floor.
  Today, 08:49 PM #5
    Default

    Gave it to Chet, but Drew very deserving. Could have gone with him as well.
  Today, 08:51 PM #6
    Default

    I went with Strawther, for the way he bounced back from that fall he took.

    Drew was 1 rebound and 2 assists shy of a triple double.
  Today, 08:54 PM #7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Chet was showcasing his game again on both ends of the floor.
    Whoever has the first pick in the next draft, and they don't take Chet, are going to be very sorry. The dedication he puts into developing his craft is off the charts.
