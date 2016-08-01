-
Game Thread: @ San Francisco 02.24.2022
Zags travel to the Bay Area to take on a Dons team that is one of the better teams in the conference in the Sobrato Center. This could well be a test for the Zags, War Memorial has been a challenge in the past and USF is motivated as well as a good team.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN2
Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/...0-667461bfc05e
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=372051
