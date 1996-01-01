Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man Originally Posted by

How can Gonzaga compete with America’s top basketball schools in pursuit of elite recruits? In the eyes of today’s recruits, we are among best programs in the country and have been for as long as these kids have been following college basketball. Gonzaga is not an up and coming program from a recruit’s perspective.



If you are a seventeen year-old high school junior, Gonzaga has been ranked in the AP Top 5 for virtually your entire high school career. Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for roughly half of that time. You have never known a time when Gonzaga was not a premier national program. You were in the Third Grade when Gonzaga last missed the Sweet Sixteen.



By contrast, that same high school junior has seen Kansas ejected from the last two NCAA Tournaments without reaching a Sweet Sixteen. Kansas last reached a Final Four when he was in Seventh Grade. North Carolina lost in the first round of last year’s tournament and last reached the Final Four when he was in Sixth Grade.



That same high school junior saw Kentucky, Duke, and Arizona miss last year’s tournament altogether. For that recruit, he hasn’t seen Duke or Kentucky reach the Final Four since he was in Fourth Grade. Arizona hasn’t reached the Final Four in his lifetime. UCONN last reached a Final Four when he was in the Third Grade. Louisville’s last Final Four was back when he was in Second Grade.



And remember that these kids have seen Gonzaga beat top programs with regularity. Just going back to that recruit’s Eighth Grade year, he’s seen Gonzaga beat Duke...and Kansas...and Oregon...and UCLA...and North Carolina...and Baylor...and Illinois...and Auburn...and Texas Tech...and Texas...and Virginia...and so on.



Gonzaga is the Number 1 team in every poll. When a current high school player gets a call from Gonzaga, he knows that it is a rare honor and an opportunity to join one of the very best programs in the game.