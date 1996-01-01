Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 Originally Posted by

I'm wearing my usual Zags hoodie (Amazon purchase), by 6 pm tonight it will be rather chilly. Tonight's game is obviously huge; win this, and we have earned some margin for error. I think we could drop the Moraga game or the WCC Vegas final (hope to God we don't though) and still get a #1 seed in the Dance. Any other combo and we could be looking at a #2, so these last 4 games are muy importante.



It's Senior Night for the Fighting Sobratos, so hopefully that will be a distraction. CBS Sports only has us as a 10 point favorite, so they must anticipate a close game.



AZ game follows ours, so it's 4 hours of exciting hoop. Another 1 am in the morning bedtime for me, but it's worth it. Going to have to DVR the return of the Law and Order mothership, as much as I love that show, the Zags play second fiddle to no-one!