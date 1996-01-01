Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

  1. Today, 07:56 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,837

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day the best day of the week. The game will be on ESPN2 tonight at 6 pm.

    Oh, my God, this Game Day is one of the best of the year. I have always loved the day that the Zags have to travel to San Francisco to play the Dons. There have been so many great games there, and this one promises to be another. The Dons are ranked somewhere around #25 nationally on Kenpom. The Dons gave the Zags a real good game in K2, so this one in their gym should be even better. So put on your best Zag gear and get ready to Roc & Roll. I got a new beautiful and classy Zag Sweatshirt for my birthday this year. It has a bulldog on the heart of the sweatshirt where my heart is. It's really really cool. And classy. It's the kind of sweatshirt that I wear for special occasions because it's so beautiful and awesome. I'm wearing it tonight. I have not worn it for a game this year; so I'm anxious to see how it does. lol What will YOU be wearing today and tonight?

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:26 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,563

    Default

    I'm wearing my usual Zags hoodie (Amazon purchase), by 6 pm tonight it will be rather chilly. Tonight's game is obviously huge; win this, and we have earned some margin for error. I think we could drop the Moraga game or the WCC Vegas final (hope to God we don't though) and still get a #1 seed in the Dance. Any other combo and we could be looking at a #2, so these last 4 games are muy importante.

    It's Senior Night for the Fighting Sobratos, so hopefully that will be a distraction. CBS Sports only has us as a 10 point favorite, so they must anticipate a close game.

    AZ game follows ours, so it's 4 hours of exciting hoop. Another 1 am in the morning bedtime for me, but it's worth it. Going to have to DVR the return of the Law and Order mothership, as much as I love that show, the Zags play second fiddle to no-one!
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:43 AM #3
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    Sri Lanka
    Posts
    374

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    I'm wearing my usual Zags hoodie (Amazon purchase), by 6 pm tonight it will be rather chilly. Tonight's game is obviously huge; win this, and we have earned some margin for error. I think we could drop the Moraga game or the WCC Vegas final (hope to God we don't though) and still get a #1 seed in the Dance. Any other combo and we could be looking at a #2, so these last 4 games are muy importante.

    It's Senior Night for the Fighting Sobratos, so hopefully that will be a distraction. CBS Sports only has us as a 10 point favorite, so they must anticipate a close game.

    AZ game follows ours, so it's 4 hours of exciting hoop. Another 1 am in the morning bedtime for me, but it's worth it. Going to have to DVR the return of the Law and Order mothership, as much as I love that show, the Zags play second fiddle to no-one!
    Nice! Morning game for me. 85 degrees. 95% humidity. Shorts and a t-shirt.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:44 AM #4
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,898

    Default

    I will be wearing my (very old) red t-shirt with Gonzaga plastered across the chest, and my jacket if i go outside. I watched the AZ game vs Oregon. Tommy's offense looks and feels a lot like Few's offense, which does not surprise me. I like Tommy so much i feel there are two Gonzagas in the NCAA now. I hope we don't have to play them, but that has a significant chance of happening. it warmed my heart to see Ballo getting minutes, he is trim and almost quick now, and I am always hoping he makes money somewhere playing some day so he can help his family and village. However he still looks a little baffled by the big picture of the game as a whole.
    This game and SMC coming up are real threats and I am glad for it I hope the WCC gets 4 teams dancing.
    I will be drinking a gluten free beer to watch the game. Thanks for your thread of true enthusiasm before every game Reborn. fantastic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:43 AM #5
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    171

    Default

    I am at work with my usual gears on so my co-workers know that there is GU basketball game today. I can hardly wait to go home to watch Zags beating Dons today. I checked the Vegas odds this morning for fun and we are favored 10 to 10.5 pts. I predicted 86 to 74 Zags. I hope I am right. Did I bet? No. I just like to enjoy watching Zags' good game against good WCC friendly foe. Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:48 AM #6
    Zag365
    Zag365 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,104

    Default

    I'll have my usual "go to" Zag shirt and socks - treat every game the same. I want to see Zags ready/eager to control the paint at both ends, which means we have to play hardnose right from the get-go. No need to force volume three's early in the clock. Just steadily win each 5-minute segment and have a double-digit lead with 5 minutes to go at the end of second half.

    I'm concerned about how the game will be called. We can't afford to have any of the big three (Nembhard, Timme, Holmgren) in early foul trouble. Hopefully, the officiating is at least consistent and we quickly figure out what is going to be called a foul and what isn't so we can adjust our play accordingly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules